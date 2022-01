Happy new year all. I am forming a small gamer group with some family members. We tried Startcraft 2 since it has good reviews and has coop for 2-4 players. However, we could not figure out how to play it as we have no experience with the SP mode. Also, I am on Windows and at least one other member of the group has a new Macbook. So this might restrict the game choices. We prefer strategy games. The group members are casual gamers, not hardcore.