Help Request: 3 computers - one Synology - two switches

Three computers. 1 One Synology 1522+ 5bay NAS with 10gb/5/2.5 upgraded card/port. 1 NETGEAR Nighthawk 12-Stream WiFi 6E Router (RAXE500) | AXE11000 Tri-Band Wireless Speed (Up to 10.8Gbps) |New 6GHz Band. 2 NETGEAR 5-Port Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Network Switch (MS305) - with 5 x 1G/2.5G.

Goal is to get 2.5gb to all computers. Not 10gb due to cost of boxes, adapters, switches etc. (yet)

Current: Google fiber into studio -> Netgear Nighthawk Router -> Netgear switch 2.5gb :: Synology 1522+ with full memory and NVMe upgrade and the ONE 10gb ethernet port installed (not usedyet). Today, the connection comes out of the Synology regular port (NOT 10gb) and goes into the switch. Today all acess is Wifi (fairly useless for my needs)

Work flow: from camera into workhorse computer: 2021 MacBook Pro 14” M1 Max 64GB – At this point, I want the files to be on the network. I then move across the studio to the bigger screen iMac (27” iMac late 2015) to review images with the client and mark selections. Next client. End of day I sit down with the main lap top (in another room) to access all client’s folders from the work day.

What I have: 150ft CAT6a – proper crimp tools and supplies - Anker USB C to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Adapter, PowerExpand USB C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2018 and Later - Anker USB C to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Adapter, PowerExpand USB C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, Aluminum Portable USB C Adapter, for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2018 and Later

Would this be right? Mainline goes into switch. Synology 10gb port out into same switch. Run two lines out of that switch.
1 line into main studio area into the other switch. From that switch I have two lines. One to the main shooting laptop and the other over to the static iMac.
The other line from the main switch to the area where I will work on laptop later.

Once I have this figured out, we can move into how to make the computers connect and work. THAT seems like a nightmare! I want to be sure I have the hardware right first.

Thank you all in advance for your time in reading this and for your help!

I think you've got it right. Make a network diagram somehow and post that and we can confirm. :)
 
As requested here's the diagram;

Screenshot 2024-02-24 at 11.21.47 AM.jpg
 
Why daisy chain the switches vs feeding directly from the nighthawk? For that matter why the intermediate switch at all? I'd also look at my traffic patterns and attach the nas to the switch with the highest number of clients accessing the nas.
 
N0 idea why. That's why I'm posting here.... for help. I need 2.5gb on every computer. Does the nighthawk send out 2.5 to 3 computers?

I THINK I need two switches becasue of the locations of the computers. Two computers are in one room. The other computer is an another room in a different part of the building. Only one person at a time will be using each computer.
 
I need to look at the diagram to go through that part, but if the computers don't already have 2.5Gb, 10Gb is just as cheap now. Switch can be added later, but you can get the nic now and be ready to go.
 
Well you're going to do cable runs no matter what so there is zero reason for two switches. Use the saved cash and get single switch with more port density. Locate the switch centrally and run your spoke runs to the where you need them. Once again I am stunned by just how shitty consumer gear is. You've only one mgig port on that router so that will need to feed your switch with that. Your NAS will also need to be on the switch otherwise it will be bottlenecked to 1Gbps. Honestly for that much money I'd have to look at something else.
 
The second switch is for this reason. I'm running one line to the room and don't want to run two, because the run is going to be exposed/somewhat hidden in very plain view. It has to cross two thresholds and then go around another. To accomplish this with dual lines will be more difficult to "somewhat hide" and easier in the "end" room to have two final lines going to both computers. Hence the need for the second switch. Yes, I can easily get a bigger central switch... but running those two lines will be more difficult than just using the second switch in that other room due to how the phycial structure of the space is laid out.

The cable runs are not going into a wall, above the celiing, under the floor, under carpet, inside a wall or any other way that could have/should have been done when the structure was built. The threshholds present a problem and will be worked through. To add an additional cable next to one will be more headache than just running one cable. I could provide detailed video and images of everything that would likely yeild somewhat of an "ohhhhh! I see.... yea... I get it now" response. Sure, I could move studios and rent something different, or I could build a new structure on a peice of land and run fiber ethernet throughout, but then we get into more finance, bank, logistical and personal infromation that really isn't needed. I'm where I am today.

The other line out of the main switch is staying in the "main switch room" so that's easy.

Yes, as described above. The 10gb port on the NAS will feed into the 2.5gb switch of which the router is also going to. The goal is 2.5gb to each computer.
 
Last edited:
Yeah that shocked me as well. Used enterprise will have SFP+ for that price, maybe even new ones too. And it won an award at CES, lol.
 
After understanding your workflow (fellow photographer here), I think you're going to run into some bottlenecks with 2.5Gb, especially with the current layout and proposed network. I need to understand where the physical devices are to better optimize what you want to get done. Otherwise, I think you'll barely feel the difference over a wired 1Gb network.
 
I have my setup just like your diagram except I have my nas hooked up to the second switch since it’s in the room with my main 2 computers.
I have no issues with my setup.
I am using a pair of QNAP 5 port multigig switches.
 
