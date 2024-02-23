Help Request: 3 computers - one Synology - two switches

The second switch is for this reason. I'm running one line to the room and don't want to run two, because the run is going to be exposed/somewhat hidden in very plain view. It has to cross two thresholds and then go around another. To accomplish this with dual lines will be more difficult to "somewhat hide" and easier in the "end" room to have two final lines going to both computers. Hence the need for the second switch. Yes, I can easily get a bigger central switch... but running those two lines will be more difficult than just using the second switch in that other room due to how the phycial structure of the space is laid out.



The cable runs are not going into a wall, above the celiing, under the floor, under carpet, inside a wall or any other way that could have/should have been done when the structure was built. The threshholds present a problem and will be worked through. To add an additional cable next to one will be more headache than just running one cable. I could provide detailed video and images of everything that would likely yeild somewhat of an "ohhhhh! I see.... yea... I get it now" response. Sure, I could move studios and rent something different, or I could build a new structure on a peice of land and run fiber ethernet throughout, but then we get into more finance, bank, logistical and personal infromation that really isn't needed. I'm where I am today.



The other line out of the main switch is staying in the "main switch room" so that's easy.



Yes, as described above. The 10gb port on the NAS will feed into the 2.5gb switch of which the router is also going to. The goal is 2.5gb to each computer.