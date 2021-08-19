Help removing the glass from the Level 20 VT

O

objecttothis

n00b
Joined
Aug 19, 2021
Messages
1
I have a Thermaltake Level 20 VT on the way and I’m planning to make a few modifications to it, though with how modular it is, I don’t expect to make many. The two main mods I want to make are replacing the tempered glass on top and front. The reason for this is that I want to cut 4 120mm holes into the top for the air from my two 240mm radiators to vent directly (4 Noctua NF-F12 iPPC-3000 mounted above the rads in a pull configuration) and two 140mm holes in the front (2 Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-3000) to improve intake airflow for the top over bottom mounted 140mm fans in the front.

The problem is that the stock panels are tempered glass and I can't cut them without annealing the glass. What I would like to do is order sheets of either polycarbonate or some sort of acrylic (any recommendations?) in the same thickness (4mm), but I first need to figure out the answers to a few problems:
  • how to decouple the tempered glass from the standoffs. They appear to be epoxied or glued. Any ideas on the best way to do this? Heat gun? I prefer not to break the stock panels.
  • Can someone send me the exact height/width of the top glass and front glass? I know they are 4mm thick.
I haven’t received my unit yet, but I’m trying to get started on ordering parts so the build takes less time.

Thanks for any advice you can provide.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top