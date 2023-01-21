Help: Recommend me a monitor (27-32")

Yossarian22
Been out of the game for awhile. Hell, my first post on [H] in many years! Been using my laptops for awhile but now I've got a new place and new machine.
At present, I'm using a 27" Toshiba TV as the display for my rig. I have my Samsung 16:10 22" TN monitors from back in 2007... one needs filter caps (my original Samsung 226BW, which was $299 at the time! It was game changing going from CRTs to the Samsung...)
Back then, Dell and Samsung were pretty much the monitors to get, that had good panels. Now, the marketplace is very confusing.
Some sense of requirements:
- 27" to 32" in physical size
- 1920x1080 min resolution to 4k max (current video card is a bit anemic, Radeon RX 6600, until I can get something a bit more powerful)
- Must display text crisply and clearly
- VESA mount, going to mount all my monitors up eventually
- Technology with good color reproduction (my two Dell laptops with 1920x1080 IPS panels are pretty good from my experience)
- High refresh rate would be nice, but not required (unless I'm missing something with low-input lag in games?)
- Accurate-ish color reproduction (not a visual artist, don't use Photoshop / GIMP very much)
- budget is $400 max
Montiors I've looked at so far:
LG UltraWide WFHD 29" 29WN600-W (29" 75Hz, 2560x1080 [QHD], $199 USD) - inexpensve enough to keep around if I don't like it as an alternative display
Dell S2721QS (27" 60Hz, 4k, $290 USD) - VESA mountable, seems like 4k is the selling point?
Philips 328E1CA (32" 75Hz, 4k, $310 USD) - curved, seems alright on paper...
GIGABYTE M27Q 27" 170Hz 1440P $300 - have heard that it's more of a gaming monitor and text can be blurry?
Any gems I'm missing, perhaps? Or any reason the ones I've looked into above aren't desirable? The LG UltraWide seems like good productivity and gaming after work monitor...
Thanks in advance!