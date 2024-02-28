Help Preparing existing PC to be able to install Windows 11

10 will still receive updates for another year so it's definitely OK to hang on a bit longer.



When you do decide to move to 11, that may be good time to clean install. One reason in particular is that there are some security features in 11 that can only be enabled on a clean install.



The way I would approach it is use that opportunity to update your mobo BIOS which will reset everything to defaults which should include TPM and UEFI boot enabled. Switch the storage controller to AHCI mode. Also verify you have Intel VT-D enabled and disable Asus Armoury Crate.



Then disconnect every hard drive except for the SSD you want to install Windows on. When you boot to the install media, click through until the screen where it says to choose the OS install disk. Press Shift +10 to bring up cmd prompt.



Type in

diskpart <press enter>

List disk <press enter>

Look for the SSD drive (should have 2 drives listed, the SSD and the USB install disk)

Select disk # where # is the number of the disk <press enter>

clean <press enter>



What this does is remove the volumes and the initialization from the disk (your MBR partition scheme). Then alt tab back to the installer and press refresh. You'll see the disk unallocated. When you click it and choose next, Windows installer will automatically initialize it as GPT. It's basically like you are installing the OS on a brand new disk that has nothing on it.