Help Please with Finalising My Order: Ncase M1, 3080 Deshrouded, 5900x, Silent Noctua Build

Case:
Ncase M1 (Side Mesh Panels)
CPU:
5900x
GPU:
3080 EVGA XC3
Motherboard:
Asus Rog Strix X570-I
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B07XVSTVRY/ref=ox_sc_act_title_4?smid=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&psc=1
Do I need any king of adapter to get the usb type c io on the case to work as the x570i doesn't have a usb c header?
SILENT COOLING (Help Please):
Cooler: Noctua NH-U9S
https://noctua.at/en/nh-u9s-chromax-black
1 x NF-A9 PWM to add on to cooler
Deshroud (Help Please):
Blowing Onto Radiator (Static Pressure Fan):
2 x NF-A12x25
1 x PWM Fan splitter cable 1 to 2 converter (to power fans of gpu)
1 x Dremmel :\
Side Fans Needed? Or just have 2 fans intaking onto GPU Radiator and 2 Fans on CPU Exhausting with mesh sides?
Please advise best configuration
Ram:
Corsair Vengenance LPX 2 x 32G DDR4 3200
https://www.amazon.co.uk/CORSAIR-VE...hicle=36-505&replacementKeywords=64gb&sr=8-3#
SSD:
2 x 1TB Samsung 980 Pro m.2 pcie4
Cooler:
Noctua NH-U9S (Is this the best)
1 x NF-A9 PWM
https://noctua.at/en/nh-u9s-chromax-black
Power Supply:
Corsair SF600 (Is 600W enough I hope)
Cables:
I haven't built a computer in 6 years lol. Do I need any other cables for this build other than what comes with the components above?
Thank you all very much for all the help. Advice on components and especially the cooling/deshroud end of things is greatly appreciated.
