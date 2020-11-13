Help Please with Finalising My Order: Ncase M1, 3080 Deshrouded, 5900x, Silent Noctua Build

Ncase M1 (Side Mesh Panels)5900x3080 EVGA XC3Asus Rog Strix X570-ICooler: Noctua NH-U9S1 x NF-A9 PWM to add on to coolerBlowing Onto Radiator (Static Pressure Fan):2 x NF-A12x251 x PWM Fan splitter cable 1 to 2 converter (to power fans of gpu)1 x Dremmel :\Corsair Vengenance LPX 2 x 32G DDR4 32002 x 1TB Samsung 980 Pro m.2 pcie4Noctua NH-U9S (Is this the best)1 x NF-A9 PWMCorsair SF600 (Is 600W enough I hope)Cables:I haven't built a computer in 6 years lol. Do I need any other cables for this build other than what comes with the components above?Thank you all very much for all the help. Advice on components and especially the cooling/deshroud end of things is greatly appreciated.