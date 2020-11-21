Help Please - New Build In Ncase M1 with no video signal... X570-i, 5950x, 3080

kill8r

Feb 27, 2014
Ok booted her up for the first time and no video signal. All fans working, LEDs on motherboard and gpu working. No beeps and stays on. My keyboard also isn't lighting up.

1) If I have a Ryzen 5950x in a x570-i motherboard do I need a newer bios installed for it to show a video signal or boot to bios?

2) Any other ideas?

I have tried the hdmi out of the gpu and hdmi out of the motherboard. When I connect it to my TV or monitor it turns on detecting some type of signal it seems.but then they both say no signal.

Thanks for the help
 
thebufenator

Dec 8, 2004
I'd suggest checking the motherboard support page for bios releases. You likely need a bios flash for the Ryzen 5 series
 
Silentbob343

Aug 2, 2004
Afaik the hmdi out on the mobo won't do anything unless you have a G series CPU with integrated graphics.

I agree with the previous poster and chances are you might be required to update the BIOS for 5xxx support.

If the BIOS isn't the issue do you have another system to put the gpu in to test?
 
