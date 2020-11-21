Help Please - New Build In Ncase M1 with no video signal... X570-i, 5950x, 3080

Ok booted her up for the first time and no video signal. All fans working, LEDs on motherboard and gpu working. No beeps and stays on. My keyboard also isn't lighting up.



1) If I have a Ryzen 5950x in a x570-i motherboard do I need a newer bios installed for it to show a video signal or boot to bios?



2) Any other ideas?



I have tried the hdmi out of the gpu and hdmi out of the motherboard. When I connect it to my TV or monitor it turns on detecting some type of signal it seems.but then they both say no signal.



Thanks for the help