Help please - Dead Mobo? (And if so, what to do with an AMD fx8350 and 1060 6GB)

Wolfsbane2k
Hi All..
Way back in 2014 I spec'd up a machine for a friend (https://hardforum.com/threads/new-build-query-unreal-4-engine-dev-machine.1830024/#post-1041227686) , sadly things have slowly died and we're in a position that the Mobo appears to have died.
CPU: AMD FX8350
GPU: Nvidia 1060 GTX
16GB DDR3 RAM
Mobo : Gigabyte 970A-D3SP Rev 1.0 (AMD 970 + SB950 Chipset)
PSU - ENermax 600W
It turned back up on my doorstep a few weeks ago, failing to post. It was pretty clogged with dust, but not massively so.
I've breadboarded it, and barebones ( mobo and CPU only) the machine will, 30 seconds after power on, audibly flag a "low CPU speed warning" beeping, but that's pretty much it.
I've stuck a Phenom II X720 in it (without memory) and it won't post at all; sadly i don't have any other AM3 chips to hand.
I'm assuming, at this point in time the Mobo is toast, and trying to work out how to get something back up and running again, and indeed, if it's even worth it.
The owner was content that it was fast enough for him, so i don't really want to recommend the cost of a full upgrade, but with second hand AM3+ motherboards still going for £75 on ebay, i'm not sure it's really good "bang for buck" given the age.
I also get the feeling that any modern CPU will be so hamstrung by that 1060 (even more than the FX-8350 was) so it's almost an "all or nothing" gut and replace... which, given the 7 year old nature of the PC, isn't that much of a surpise.
Any thoughts welcome...
