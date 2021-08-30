HELP PLEASE - Aorus F43U Audio to Atlantic Technology PB-235 Powered Soundbar

Hey all, I'm in need of some serious help with this monitor Aorus F43U which I just got and is awesome. Want to connect this so it will play audio to my powered speaker an Atlantic Technology PB-235 soundbar.

So when you plug the 3.5mm jack into the Aorus nothing plays on th speaker. It should just start playing the audio out on the speaker correct?

Any help would be most appreciative. I'm looking to connect an Apple TV to an HDMI to the Aorus and want everything to play from this speaker. Ughh this is driving me crazy...
 
You need a 3,5mm to RCA conversion cable. There is no 3,5mm input in the sound bar.
Well I can help you with your problem Sir....


On your Aorus - Put the 3.5mm jack into the headphones port instead of the LINE OUT port UNLESS you want your Aorus's speakers to play with your speaker. Now how about go to the settings --> SYSTEM --> AUDIO --> 600R --> ENABLE to make your speaker play

Then go to your speaker and select the source of 55

Adjust bass on Martin Logan sub

Listen to your heart is content ya putz
 
i was just aboot to say, try the headphone jack and make sure its enable in the monitor settings... glad you got it sorted AND posted the fix.
 
