HELP PLEASE - Aorus F43U Audio to Atlantic Technology PB-235 Powered Soundbar

Hey all, I'm in need of some serious help with this monitor Aorus F43U which I just got and is awesome. Want to connect this so it will play audio to my powered speaker an Atlantic Technology PB-235 soundbar.So when you plug the 3.5mm jack into the Aorus nothing plays on th speaker. It should just start playing the audio out on the speaker correct?Any help would be most appreciative. I'm looking to connect an Apple TV to an HDMI to the Aorus and want everything to play from this speaker. Ughh this is driving me crazy...