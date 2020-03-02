Help Pc won't post with dual channel ram.

Previously, my niece was running a fx6300 and am3 board with gskill 2x4gb 1600mhZ ram at dual channel. It was stuck in a boot loop so I figured I would upgrade the whole thing.



Specs now is:

i7-4770

Gigabyte Z97-hd3 Rev. 2.1

2x4gb Gskillz 1600mhz

Evga nex 750w

Same hyper 212 plus cooler.

Same Msi armor 1060 6gb



I tried every combo possible. Each ram works in each slot. 2 sticks works in single channel (red and blue slot). I tried the bare minimum motherboard and ram only. I even tried no hyper 212 with a fan blowing at the bare cpu. I retightened the standoffs and etc also!



Help please!