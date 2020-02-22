Help: PC sometimes boots up with black screen and no keyboard

Does this sound like PSU problem, guys?



Since I replaced my Dell U2415 (1200p) w/ an Asus VG27AQ (1440p), now sometimes I power on the PC and the Display Port says no signal, but also the keyboard doesn't light up.



It's also a new keyboard that uses 2 USB ports but the issue started before I installed the new keyboard (but after I switched monitors). Only way to fix it is the hard power off the PC.



Everything in the PC is about 6-7 years old, PSU is a Seasonic Gold 600W, I forget the model.