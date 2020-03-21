help : new mobo seems to be corrupting drives or ports dropping like flies

just got a Asus ROG (X570) Crosshair VIII Impact, AMD - and every SATA connection i have eventually corrupts the drive or the drive never really is able to be setup. now the BIOS does not even see the drives? first is was one of my small 2.5" SSD, then a week later the second and now it will not see my new 3.5 HDD. the HDD was in the BIOS, i enabled it, went to windows to set it up - it asked if i wanted "MBR or GPT" pinwheeled and now the BIOS cannot see it. never had issues with SATA before. thanks so much
 
