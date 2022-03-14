Help needed for mining on a RX550 (4GB) on Ubuntu 20.04

Hi folks,
I just subscribed and this is my first post.
There are several threads dealing with RX550 issues, i know, and i spent several hours for solving my problem. Most links to drivers are outdated...
Now, some details of the system and command outputs:
sf@test:~$ uname -a
Linux test 5.13.0-35-generic #40~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Mar 7 09:18:32 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
sf@test:~$ lspci | grep VGA
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation Device 9bc5 (rev 05)
01:00.0 VGA compatible controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Lexa PRO [Radeon 540/540X/550/550X / RX 540X/550/550X] (rev c7)
sf@test:~$ clinfo
Number of platforms 1
Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing
Platform Vendor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Platform Version OpenCL 2.2 AMD-APP (3406.0)
Platform Profile FULL_PROFILE
Platform Extensions cl_khr_icd cl_amd_event_callback
Platform Host timer resolution 1ns
Platform Extensions function suffix AMD
Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing
Number of devices 0
NULL platform behavior
clGetPlatformInfo(NULL, CL_PLATFORM_NAME, ...) No platform
clGetDeviceIDs(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL, ...) No platform
clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [default] No platform
clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [other] No platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_DEFAULT) No devices found in platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CPU) No devices found in platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_GPU) No devices found in platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ACCELERATOR) No devices found in platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM) No devices found in platform
clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL) No devices found in platform
###############################
So i expect my GPU is an AMD RX550. I downloaded https://repo.radeon.com/amdgpu-install/21.50.2/ubuntu/focal/amdgpu-install_21.50.2.50002-1_all.deb and simply run sudo amdgpu-install. Afterwards, clinfo showed the results ssen above.
However, as you can see, there seem to be no devices discovered.
I tried various miners, like lolminer and NBMiner. They all confirmed that no hardware seems to be available for mining.
What am i doing wrong? Can someone help how to get this card working?
Regards.
