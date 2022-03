Help needed for mining on a RX550 (4GB) on Ubuntu 20.04

Hi folks,I just subscribed and this is my first post.There are several threads dealing with RX550 issues, i know, and i spent several hours for solving my problem. Most links to drivers are outdated...Now, some details of the system and command outputs:sf@test:~$ uname -aLinux test 5.13.0-35-generic #40~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Mar 7 09:18:32 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linuxsf@test:~$ lspci | grep VGA00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation Device 9bc5 (rev 05)01:00.0 VGA compatible controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Lexa PRO [Radeon 540/540X/550/550X / RX 540X/550/550X] (rev c7)sf@test:~$ clinfoNumber of platforms 1Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel ProcessingPlatform Vendor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.Platform Version OpenCL 2.2 AMD-APP (3406.0)Platform Profile FULL_PROFILEPlatform Extensions cl_khr_icd cl_amd_event_callbackPlatform Host timer resolution 1nsPlatform Extensions function suffix AMDPlatform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel ProcessingNumber of devices 0NULL platform behaviorclGetPlatformInfo(NULL, CL_PLATFORM_NAME, ...) No platformclGetDeviceIDs(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL, ...) No platformclCreateContext(NULL, ...) [default] No platformclCreateContext(NULL, ...) [other] No platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_DEFAULT) No devices found in platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CPU) No devices found in platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_GPU) No devices found in platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ACCELERATOR) No devices found in platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM) No devices found in platformclCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL) No devices found in platform###############################So i expect my GPU is an AMD RX550. I downloaded https://repo.radeon.com/amdgpu-install/21.50.2/ubuntu/focal/amdgpu-install_21.50.2.50002-1_all.deb and simply run sudo amdgpu-install. Afterwards, clinfo showed the results ssen above.However, as you can see, there seem to be no devices discovered.I tried various miners, like lolminer and NBMiner. They all confirmed that no hardware seems to be available for mining.What am i doing wrong? Can someone help how to get this card working?Regards.