HELP - MSI GL65 Leopard laptop display acting up.....

The Mad Atheist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 2,853
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi3NuTZ1yUc
Started last night just before I was about to go to bed, rebooted and was doing the same thing during boot, including the MSI boot logo. Cold booted tonight after work, no issues for about half a hour then started again.
Connected laptop to a portable monitor via both HDMI to HDMI and mini DisplayPort to HDMI, no issues, picture OK. Both ports connect straight the the 2060rtx and the display's signal pass through the integrated CPU/GPU.
I'm hoping it's just at the panel end so I can swap it out.
What's your opinion?