HELP - MSI GL65 Leopard laptop display acting up.....

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi3NuTZ1yUc

Started last night just before I was about to go to bed, rebooted and was doing the same thing during boot, including the MSI boot logo. Cold booted tonight after work, no issues for about half a hour then started again.
Connected laptop to a portable monitor via both HDMI to HDMI and mini DisplayPort to HDMI, no issues, picture OK. Both ports connect straight the the 2060rtx and the display's signal pass through the integrated CPU/GPU.

I'm hoping it's just at the panel end so I can swap it out.
What's your opinion?
 
Could be the ribbon/connector connecting the display is damaged/partially disconnected, or it could be a hardware fault (not sure if that's internal or on the motherboard).
 
Hopefully, seems like a thermal break the way it takes a while til it warmed up. Sub 100 for a panel, not bad since I just up grade this thing.
 
afaik they only sell new. the description says pro colour, more accurate for photo/vid, probably slower response time
 
Last edited:
Ugh, RMA?!
Right out of the box......
IDK what the red lettering in the bottom corner means.
 

pendragon1 said:
take the protective film off.
Oh the face I'm making right now after reading that...... Priceless 🤣
To be fair tho, I was going to wait till it was mounted be for removing it, worried about the LCD/PCB junction, waiting for support to rely if it's safe to bend back. I also need to let the powered on to see if the glitch still appears. Swapped the old one back in and it took about half a hour to act up.
 
The Mad Atheist said:
Oh the face I'm making right now after reading that...... Priceless 🤣
To be fair tho, I was going to wait till it was mounted be for removing it, worried about the LCD/PCB junction, waiting for support to rely if it's safe to bend back. I also need to let the powered on to see if the glitch still appears. Swapped the old one back in and it took about half a hour to act up.
lol
if the panel isnt bent, just the frame, tweak it back into shape, should be good. or see what they say, response time is usually a day or so, at least with their canuckistani outlet....
 
pendragon1 said:
lol
if the panel isnt bent, just the frame, tweak it back into shape, should be good. or see what they say, response time is usually a day or so, at least with their canuckistani outlet....
Canuckistani, interesting word, never heard of that for the cow people.
 
Hehe, just got back home and peeled back the film where the text was......
Would've been nice if they had put the peel tab on that corner.
 
The Mad Atheist said:
Hehe, just got back home and peeled back the film where the text was......
Would've been nice if they had put the peel tab on that corner.
the pink letters are random on the film, its just an indicator that there is one. did they get back to you yet?
 
