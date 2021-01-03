Help - Monitor not detected

Had a mishap - won't go into it - and a friend offered to let me use his brand new (but 2-3 year old) parts for a build for cheap. Never used before. Pretty much exact thing I had before.



We built it together (COVID safe bubble).



It worked at his place. We set it up with one of his TVs that he uses for a monitor. I'm not sure if it was HDMI or what as I didn't pay attention.



Got home. Can't detect either of my monitors.



Can't troubleshoot because I can't see anything.



Video card is a 1070 Ti.



Trying to connect primary monitor via mini-DP. The monitor appears to detect the computer but says it's getting no signal (if I tell it to look for a diff port I get a different message).



Gave up. Tried another via DVI on the Mobo.



I can't find my HDMI cables. Do I need to go buy one? Is it just not detecting because it thinks I'm using HDMI if my friend did?



If that fixes it how do I get it to detect the Display Port later?



Very frustrated. Thanks.