Help - Monitor not detected

Had a mishap - won't go into it - and a friend offered to let me use his brand new (but 2-3 year old) parts for a build for cheap. Never used before. Pretty much exact thing I had before.
We built it together (COVID safe bubble).
It worked at his place. We set it up with one of his TVs that he uses for a monitor. I'm not sure if it was HDMI or what as I didn't pay attention.
Got home. Can't detect either of my monitors.
Can't troubleshoot because I can't see anything.
Video card is a 1070 Ti.
Trying to connect primary monitor via mini-DP. The monitor appears to detect the computer but says it's getting no signal (if I tell it to look for a diff port I get a different message).
Gave up. Tried another via DVI on the Mobo.
I can't find my HDMI cables. Do I need to go buy one? Is it just not detecting because it thinks I'm using HDMI if my friend did?
If that fixes it how do I get it to detect the Display Port later?
Very frustrated. Thanks.
