Help - Monitor loses signal randomly while gaming (computer still keeps running)

I have a GTX 3090 card

randomy, every now and then while gaming my monitor suddenly loses signal

i can tell that my computer keeps running fine but i have no signal on my monitor

i have tried connecting the HDMI cable to another monitor when this happens and same thing

i need to cold restart my machine each time

is this a defective card ?

i have run performance checks on my card and everything seems fine - both fans are working fine and temperatures are ok
 
replace cable first. or you can try a different port on the card. could be a bad port but my money is on cable.
 
