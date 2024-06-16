Help - Monitor loses signal randomly while gaming (computer still keeps running)

I have a GTX 3090 card
randomy, every now and then while gaming my monitor suddenly loses signal
i can tell that my computer keeps running fine but i have no signal on my monitor
i have tried connecting the HDMI cable to another monitor when this happens and same thing
i need to cold restart my machine each time
is this a defective card ?
i have run performance checks on my card and everything seems fine - both fans are working fine and temperatures are ok
randomy, every now and then while gaming my monitor suddenly loses signal
i can tell that my computer keeps running fine but i have no signal on my monitor
i have tried connecting the HDMI cable to another monitor when this happens and same thing
i need to cold restart my machine each time
is this a defective card ?
i have run performance checks on my card and everything seems fine - both fans are working fine and temperatures are ok