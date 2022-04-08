[Help] Mining On RX580 & Upgrading Possibly?

Hello [H]ard|Forums! I'm super new here but honestly glad to be here!

So I've just started Mining recently because I don't pay for power & I have some computers & parts lying around collecting dust. I was wondering where I should start?, sort of.

I currently have my main PC which is mining.



Main PC Specs :

AMD A10-6800K APU 4.10 GHz CPU

16.0 GB DDR3 Ram

Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5 Sapphire Pulse Edition GPU

A88X-G45 Gaming (MS-7900) MoBo

1TB Hard Drive



Currently Building 2nd PC for Mining :

i7–2600 3.5 GHz CPU

16.0 GB DDR3 Ram

GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8G GPU

P67A-C43 (B3) MoBo

1TB Hard Drive



Currently mining on NiceHash. First thing I found & seen it was a decent place to start. The 2nd PC Build will probably have the NiceHash OS or might just go to HiveOS since I've been doing research there.

Few questions & concerns I've been having though. Currently with my main PC on NiceHash, I'm only making around 0.75 USD per Day or 0.00001800 BTC per Day. I don't know if that's decent or not but It's a start.

Is there anything I'm doing wrong? Is an RX580 8GB usually mining around this much per day? Will the 1070 GPU mine better if not the same? Is there anywhere else I could start on my 2nd PC if not NiceHash? It's hard to find a definitive answer on these question's because everyone has their own opinion, but most of the time they don't know what PC Components other's have.

Any help would be truly appreciated!

Also to my understanding you can build a bare bones PC with minimum Ram & CPU but was just wondering would that be possible with older motherboards & CPUs?

Forgot to add.

Mining On NiceHash ~ DaggerHashimoto - NB Miner - 0.116 GH/s - 0.000011628 BTC / 24H

Mining On NiceHash ~ BeamV3 - lolMiner - 14.108 Sol/s - 0.00001733 BTC / 24H