Help: memory speeds resets to stock speed after Windows restart

psy81

psy81

Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2011
Messages
607
For some reason my when I restart Windows 11, my memory speeds go back to the default speed of 4800MHz. It's rated to run at 5600Mhz on the MB QVL list and was running fine until recently.

Normally when I restart Windows, it will restart without turning off but lately it turns off and then turns back on. When it does this, I know my memory is going back to the stock speed.

Has anyone encountered this issue? Any ideas what I can do?

Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top