Help me understand difference between these cards

So I bought what was advertised as a low profile R9 M360 on ebay for my super budget retro gaming machine. Instead the seller sent me an r7 450. He also falsely claimed in his auction that the card he is selling performs around RX550 levels.



I tested the cards performance to be nowhere near RX550. But I knew that prior to buying, so that's fine. But when I complained about the wrong card sent, the seller started arguing with me saying its essentially the same card. I tried doing some research online, but I couldn't find how close the R9 M360 is to an R7 450. In my testing, the R7 450 4GB he sent me performs about the same as my R7 250 2GB. At best, there's maybe a 3-5 frame difference despite the extra RAM. I did find a couple of those scammy/lame card comparison sites which claim the R9 m360 does perform a bit better than a R7 450.



Because this dude sent me a completely different card, I'm currently in the process of having ebay force him to accept my return.