Help me think out a NAS build--do PCIe lanes matter?

I took advantage of the newegg sale like ten days ago and grabbed four of the 20GB drives to replace the four 8TB drives in my Emby box as they are getting full.



Present system:

Uses are for hosting Emby and hosting a minecraft server running a bunch of mods

Gigabyte X99-UD5

E5-2696 V3

16 or 32 GB of Ram (can't remember)

1080ti for transcodes

500GB boot drive

4 x 8TB HDDs in a Raid 5 using MS storage spaces



What I want to do is use my scraps and build a TrueNAS system and house all the storage. Then use a 10Gb ethernet connection into the network to provide storage to the other machines. As far as Emby, either host it on TrueNAS box if I can figure it out or just use a windows box and a 10Gb link. For my minecraft, I'll probably stick with windows. Mine OS with Forge mod loader looks more complicated than I care to deal with.



So the box I want to build in TrueNAS:



4 x 20TB HDDs in Raid 5 with a 500GB SSD cache drive

5 x 8TB in Raid 5 with a 500GB SSD cache drive

Either sata or M.2 NVME boot drive



Here is where I need the help...



In this configuration, I count 11 sata devices plus the boot device. When do PCIe lanes start to matter or do they?



If I plug everything into the onboard sata ports, it depends on the chipset, right? How is the chipset going to keep up with that many drives?



With that all in mind, when I out this thing together, it is my intention to use scraps I already have lying around...





X99 with E5-2696 V3 with I think the onboard capacity for 10-12 sata devices (depends on NVME). Also, sporting 40 PCIe lanes with three (four counting one for GPU) x8 and x16 gen 3 PCIe slots for sata expansion cards and a 10Gb network card.



GA-990FXA-UD3 Ultra with a FX-8350. This has an onboard capacity for six sata devices and then one M.2 NVME. FX handled all PCIe lanes through the chipset, so not sure what the impact will be on drive performance. As for slots, all are gen 2 PCIe and after the GPU, I'd have one x16 and on x4.



If this PCIe lane and gen 2 stuff isn't really going to cause an issue, I'd like to use the FX 8350 for the NAS.



Thanks for making it this far....