Help me test systems with a stack of Enterprise SSDs

I am a recent father of 16x 800GB SAS2 6Gb/s SSDs drives and would like to use them to test various server configurations I could put together. Basic specs are 525MB/s read, 450MB/s write each.



I have a (short) opportunity to use a few chassis from my homelab/homelan I am rebuilding, as well as some chassis for a school I am building this summer to test everything.



I've never really done disk I/O testing before, not on this scale. Nothing beyond crystal DM a decade ago. So any help on what tools (Linux) to use, or how to tax all 16x SSDs would help.



CPUs vary from X9 and X10 LGA2011s, and a Threadripper 2950x. Everything has 64GB of DDR3 or DDR4 RDIMM ECC. I could combing a few sets and get 128GB of some mixed-match sets for a single machine testbench (ZFS?!?). But prefer not.



Generally, how would you stress/tax 16 x SSDs on a Linux system? Measuring mostly bandwidth, but also latency as some ideas are to use them in a Ceph cluster.



Verifying the drives as a baseline is one thing. But I'm really after testing various SAS2 controllers and backplanes I have across a range of 3 configurations (4 if you count a JBOD backplane I could swap in, but limited to only 8x drives).