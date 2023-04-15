Help me spend $1000 on speakers

Epyon

I don't know shit about audio. I have been running the audio via the built in tv speakers from a 65 inch tv that was made in 2017 (useing it as a PC monitor.) I know I know.

I work offshore so i have money now. The TV will be upgraded to a LG Oled 42inch. I was going to get a sound bar but after searching these forums people said they were ass. Can you guys post some links to speakers and a sub that i should buy? I have no clue about audio and the internet is slow out here. I will be playing games and watching some movies.
 
for pc i recommend the logitech z5500. i love it and will never replace it. if you can get a set that is.
 
Anything that is 2 speaker only and a sub? I could do the $1800 those look nice
 
I use them in my living room and not on PC, but I like my SVS Prime Wireless Pros and SB2000 sub if your budget is $1800 or so.

https://www.svsound.com/products/prime-wireless-pro-powered-speakers
https://www.svsound.com/products/sb-2000-pro

Can go more or less expensive on the sub choice depending on your taste. I haven't needed them but they get raves for their support if you want to call them for recommendation or help. Free shipping, 45 day trial, and free return if you don't like them. If you get piano gloss make sure to put a pad under them to keep finish like new if you might return them.
 
