Help me spend $1000 on speakers

I use them in my living room and not on PC, but I like my SVS Prime Wireless Pros and SB2000 sub if your budget is $1800 or so.Can go more or less expensive on the sub choice depending on your taste. I haven't needed them but they get raves for their support if you want to call them for recommendation or help. Free shipping, 45 day trial, and free return if you don't like them. If you get piano gloss make sure to put a pad under them to keep finish like new if you might return them.