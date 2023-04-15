Help me spend $1000 on speakers

I don't know shit about audio. I have been running the audio via the built in tv speakers from a 65 inch tv that was made in 2017 (useing it as a PC monitor.) I know I know.
I work offshore so i have money now. The TV will be upgraded to a LG Oled 42inch. I was going to get a sound bar but after searching these forums people said they were ass. Can you guys post some links to speakers and a sub that i should buy? I have no clue about audio and the internet is slow out here. I will be playing games and watching some movies.
