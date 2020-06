Help me sort out the fittings for my first water cooling build (dual 240 Ncase)

So I really like my Ncase, but I'm not entirely satisfied with the air cooling capabilities. I'd call them "satisfactory".I've been thinking about putting this thing under water for some time and I really like how this turned out:(part 2)I've already ordered the Apogee Drive II and the DDC pump that fits it. The slim rad seems hard to find, but I found one.The main rad is listed in the video and is available - same with the tubing and I've identified the water block I need for my 2080TiWhat's not clear to me are the fittings.I'm going to use that black zero maintenance tubing and I think I've identified what I need:4x 90deg on pump block2x 90deg on GPU5x 90deg on main rad2x 3way valve on main rad2x sets of quick disconnect (alpha cool) G1/4 inner threadWhat do I need to look at to make sure I have the right size and type of fitting? Are there additional parts that I'm not aware of like o-rings or collars or washers, etc?Link to tubing: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J6LF6BM/ Link to fittings: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=alphacool+eiszapfen+16mm (some are 16mm, some are other dimensions)Some fittings seem like they are for hard tubing - they seem to cost $10-15 each so I want to make sure I don't screw up.(I'm probably going to just do the CPU to start and if I don't burn up, electrocute or drown anything, I'll roll in the GPU)Thanks