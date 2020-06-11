Help me sort out the fittings for my first water cooling build (dual 240 Ncase)

So I really like my Ncase, but I'm not entirely satisfied with the air cooling capabilities. I'd call them "satisfactory".
I've been thinking about putting this thing under water for some time and I really like how this turned out:
(part 2)
I've already ordered the Apogee Drive II and the DDC pump that fits it. The slim rad seems hard to find, but I found one.
The main rad is listed in the video and is available - same with the tubing and I've identified the water block I need for my 2080Ti
What's not clear to me are the fittings.
I'm going to use that black zero maintenance tubing and I think I've identified what I need:
4x 90deg on pump block
2x 90deg on GPU
5x 90deg on main rad
2x 3way valve on main rad
2x sets of quick disconnect (alpha cool) G1/4 inner thread
What do I need to look at to make sure I have the right size and type of fitting? Are there additional parts that I'm not aware of like o-rings or collars or washers, etc?
Link to tubing: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J6LF6BM/
Link to fittings: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=alphacool+eiszapfen+16mm (some are 16mm, some are other dimensions)
Some fittings seem like they are for hard tubing - they seem to cost $10-15 each so I want to make sure I don't screw up.
(I'm probably going to just do the CPU to start and if I don't burn up, electrocute or drown anything, I'll roll in the GPU)
Thanks
