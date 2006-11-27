  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Help Me Setup my z-5500 Speakers Please.

S

Skunt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 8, 2006
Messages
363
I'm using X-Fi Xtreme Music sound card with Logitech z-5500 speakers. I installed the soundcard and drivers but when I run the creative sound wizard thing, the front-left speaker audio comes out from the centre speaker. The front-right speaker has no audio, subwoofer has no audio, however, the rear speakers and center speaker all work when wizard tests them though. I checked all the wiring and everything seems correct. The thing is, I don't know crap about speakers. The speakers came only with this one cable with 3 leads on each end. It's got a front speaker lead, rear speaker lead and center/sub lead. I believe it's the 6 channel direct cable. Am I suppose to be using a coxial cable or something? Also, the speaker controller only gives me 6 channel direct audio input types and no 5.1 input.
 
I have this exact setup - reread the large poster that came with your X-fi and it tells you exactly how to hook up your cables with a 5.1 system.

You have them connected incorrectly right now.
 
I have them hooked up incorrectly? I'm pretty sure I hooked it up correctly. First I hooked up the all the speakers to the subwoofer with the red wires in the red holes and the black wires in the blackholes. The controller is also connected to the subwoofer. I have the 6 channel wire connected to the sound card and the controller. On the speaker controller though, when you hit input, are you suppose to be getting an option for 5.1? I get an option for digital and coaxial but they show up as no signal, which is normal because I'm not using those cables, but under direct sound, I get to choose from 6 channel, stereo, pro logic movie or pro logic music. Should there be an option for 5.1?
 
It only makes sense to use Digital Coax/Optical where you will be pushing a DD signal out to them. I do this with my HD DVR box via coax and my DVD player via optical.

However for a computer unless you are using something that converts the Direct X sound in games to DD on the fly (such as my old soundstorm APU) then you are better off using the 6 channel direct setting with the 3 plugged cable for gaming. As such, it will not show you a DD indicator on the control pod unless you are using such a source.

I said you may have hooked it up incorrectly since I did a couple days ago reconnecting them after a hiatus to my computer. But in my situation, a couple of the speakers played the wrong test signal through them. If your other speakers are all playing correctly, then perhaps the problem is something else. But I'm referring to the 3 plug connection to the back of your soundcard. If you don't plug those colored plugs into precisely the correct places on your soundcard you will get mixed up audio channels and quite often a sub that doesn't sound.
 
So I checked my wiring again and everything is ok. What I did was reinstall the drivers and then my front-left speaker started working which left only my sub and front-right speakers not working. I then reinstalled the drivers a few more times, used driver cleaner and took out the soundcard and put it back in. You know how if you go into the xtreme music control panel you can test the speakers? If you click on any speaker, it'll say like "front-left" or whichever speaker you click on. All the speakers are working now, but I think my sub might be defective or something. When I click the sub, all I get are some very faint noises that sound like boo, boo, boo, boo, boo. Is that suppose happen? Isn't it supose to say like "subwoofer" or something, but in a real deep voice?
 
I just had the Z-5500 delivered yesterday ( thanks Newegg! ) and spent the majority of the night toying with the settings.

I have my speakers hooked up just like you do but I get sound coming out of each channel correctly. No signal coming from Digital / Coax, and all the same options coming from Direct Sound. Not much of a speaker buff so I really can't suggest anything else other than re-seating the wires or perhaps RMA from wherever you got the speakers.
 
What happens when you open the creative control panel and you test the sub? Are getting a faint "boo" or "woo" noise or are you getting something else?
 
I'll test mine again to make sure, but the subwoofer test does not say "subwoofer". It just sounds a low note to indicate it is working.
 
it doesn't say "subwoofer" it is indeed a faint (depending on the volume/subvolume setting) low hum.
 
It is a low hum huh? Was it a constant hum for you or did it like hum in intervals?
 
Mine's all messed up. It's weird, MP3s sound like they're coming through fine, from all speakers evenly and cleanly.

Windows sounds are totally muted UNLESS MP3s are playing - then I hear everything. Without MP3s actually playing through WMP, I get no sound at all.

When testing channels in the control panel my speakers are all messed up - the center, sub and both rears are totally mute as if they were not connected properly.
 
Mines messed up too. I didn't realize it before but my front-left speaker would play the audio cue too when I click on the front-right speaker in the creative console. I reinstalled drivers again and then the situation got worse as my front-right speaker would play the audio cue as well when I clicked the front-left speaker. What I did was completely unplug the six channel wire from the controller and soundcard and then reconnect them. Now all my speakers are are working the way it should, but I think my subwoofer might be screwed. It only makes very faint, bad sounding hums in the creative console. When I play mp3 or games the subwoofer doesn't sound that good either. It kinda sound like a cheap sub. The bass isn't deep and accurate.
 
Yeah, I have the same exact set-up as well. I also had the same problem. I actually didn't worry about it and gave up. I just go with it and as long as the music comes out like it should sound, I'm fine with it.

Also, I have the switch set to "Direct". and the DDPLII Music setting. Works for me.
 
Skunt said:
Mines messed up too. I didn't realize it before but my front-left speaker would play the audio cue too when I click on the front-right speaker in the creative console. I reinstalled drivers again and then the situation got worse as my front-right speaker would play the audio cue as well when I clicked the front-left speaker. What I did was completely unplug the six channel wire from the controller and soundcard and then reconnect them. Now all my speakers are are working the way it should, but I think my subwoofer might be screwed. It only makes very faint, bad sounding hums in the creative console. When I play mp3 or games the subwoofer doesn't sound that good either. It kinda sound like a cheap sub. The bass isn't deep and accurate.
Click to expand...

We're almost in the same boat except my sub sounds amazing when playing music. You're right about that low "thump" tho, I heard it last night also.

I'm not completely bonkers about the speaker situation yet because to be honest they aren't even mounted properly yet. Once I get the speakers mounted where they should be I'll start digging deeper into why we're having these problems.
 
Viperman5000 said:
Yeah, I have the same exact set-up as well. I also had the same problem. I actually didn't worry about it and gave up. I just go with it and as long as the music comes out like it should sound, I'm fine with it.

Also, I have the switch set to "Direct". and the DDPLII Music setting. Works for me.
Click to expand...


I use these two settings also - do you get Windows sounds? ( trying not to hijack! )
 
Yeah, everything works like it should (except without the calibration test sounds). Maybe the problem could be in the X-Fi program, maybe the volume levels. Maybe you could post a screenshot (Alt + PrtScr, then paste image to an image program, in case you didn't know).
 
Tanatz said:
Mine's all messed up. It's weird, MP3s sound like they're coming through fine, from all speakers evenly and cleanly.

Windows sounds are totally muted UNLESS MP3s are playing - then I hear everything. Without MP3s actually playing through WMP, I get no sound at all.

When testing channels in the control panel my speakers are all messed up - the center, sub and both rears are totally mute as if they were not connected properly.
Click to expand...

Did you use digital connection? You should know that digital connection can only transfer a stereo sound if the signal is not encoded in Dolby Digital/DTS signal, that is why you didn't get the any sound from other channels. You said that you get MP3 sound from all channel, you must be using the Pro Logic effect. Pro logic is used to make simulate a surround sound from a stereo source. To get a surround sound through digital you need a sound card that can encode a Dolby Digital/DTS signal, no creative's card can do this encoding yet.
 
alg7_munif said:
Did you use digital connection? You should know that digital connection can only transfer a stereo sound if the signal is not encoded in Dolby Digital/DTS signal, that is why you didn't get the any sound from other channels. You said that you get MP3 sound from all channel, you must be using the Pro Logic effect. Pro logic is used to make simulate a surround sound from a stereo source. To get a surround sound through digital you need a sound card that can encode a Dolby Digital/DTS signal, no creative's card can do this encoding yet.
Click to expand...

Right, I'm not using digital or coax, I'm using direct sound.

Skunt, any luck?
 
Do you know that there is a little switch at the back of the receiver to set the analogue input from 3 stereo to 6-channel? If you are using 6-channel direct correctly, I don't think that the center, sub and both rears are totally mute. Have you changed the speaker setting in windows control panel to 5.1 surround speaker?
 
alg7_munif said:
Have you changed the speaker setting in windows control panel to 5.1 surround speaker?
Click to expand...

I just did this last night, didn't seem to affect anything.


alg7_munif said:
Do you know that there is a little switch at the back of the receiver to set the analogue input from 3 stereo to 6-channel? If you are using 6-channel direct correctly, I don't think that the center, sub and both rears are totally mute.
Click to expand...

I'll check for this switch when I get home, haven't touched that yet.
 
That switch should be on "Direct" if you are using it for your computer speakers (check the instruction poster that came with the speakers).

As for as the Windows sounds, try going to "Sounds and Audio Devices Properties" and make sure it is recognizing your sound card.
 
Tanatz said:
Skunt, any luck?
Click to expand...


I played some HL2 and some music today and you know what, it sounded alright. My sub still doesn't sound like I was expecting though. Maybe my ears just aren't a good judge. Anybody know of any subwoofer calibration mp3's I can download?
 
Skunt said:
Mines messed up too. I didn't realize it before but my front-left speaker would play the audio cue too when I click on the front-right speaker in the creative console. I reinstalled drivers again and then the situation got worse as my front-right speaker would play the audio cue as well when I clicked the front-left speaker. What I did was completely unplug the six channel wire from the controller and soundcard and then reconnect them. Now all my speakers are are working the way it should, but I think my subwoofer might be screwed. It only makes very faint, bad sounding hums in the creative console. When I play mp3 or games the subwoofer doesn't sound that good either. It kinda sound like a cheap sub. The bass isn't deep and accurate.
Click to expand...
19 years later....I bought a minty second hand z-5500 and had similar issues....after selecting 5.1, CH6, and 5.1 on my realtek panel, still no luck.... Then I unplugged the six channel wire from the controller and rotated it 180 degrees so opposite plugs would go into soundboard and controller and WALLAH it all works perfectly haha...... Thanks Necro Thread! I hope everybody is still alive 19 years later!
 
