Help Me Setup my z-5500 Speakers Please.

I'm using X-Fi Xtreme Music sound card with Logitech z-5500 speakers. I installed the soundcard and drivers but when I run the creative sound wizard thing, the front-left speaker audio comes out from the centre speaker. The front-right speaker has no audio, subwoofer has no audio, however, the rear speakers and center speaker all work when wizard tests them though. I checked all the wiring and everything seems correct. The thing is, I don't know crap about speakers. The speakers came only with this one cable with 3 leads on each end. It's got a front speaker lead, rear speaker lead and center/sub lead. I believe it's the 6 channel direct cable. Am I suppose to be using a coxial cable or something? Also, the speaker controller only gives me 6 channel direct audio input types and no 5.1 input.