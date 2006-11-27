Help Me Setup my z-5500 Speakers Please.

It only makes sense to use Digital Coax/Optical where you will be pushing a DD signal out to them. I do this with my HD DVR box via coax and my DVD player via optical.



However for a computer unless you are using something that converts the Direct X sound in games to DD on the fly (such as my old soundstorm APU) then you are better off using the 6 channel direct setting with the 3 plugged cable for gaming. As such, it will not show you a DD indicator on the control pod unless you are using such a source.



I said you may have hooked it up incorrectly since I did a couple days ago reconnecting them after a hiatus to my computer. But in my situation, a couple of the speakers played the wrong test signal through them. If your other speakers are all playing correctly, then perhaps the problem is something else. But I'm referring to the 3 plug connection to the back of your soundcard. If you don't plug those colored plugs into precisely the correct places on your soundcard you will get mixed up audio channels and quite often a sub that doesn't sound.