help me pls troubleshoot Ryzen 3600 gaming edge x570 Thanks

if this is in WRONG place I apologize
as of late on best of days I hold together, most days end up getting confused etc
LOL.
I will edit/fill in blanks for the issue at hand on next post below this one
part in question
Win10 Pro x64
CPU- Ryzen 3600 cooler Deepcool Gammaxx 140 MX4 tim (cooling not issue)
GPU- MSI Radeon 7870 TFIII OC 2GD5 (not like full clocks with this driver so much)
gpu driver -- relive 17.1.1 (ukkk .. catalyst I was using forever superior for me, in all but 3 games and some emulators, thanks MSFT block things that work lol)
MSI x570 Gaming Edge WiFi (drivers up to date best I am able to get / tell, just released Ryzen power plan "crash" system almost outright .. must be conflict .. or not stable when tried to do so 3x few hours and settings difference)
Adata XPG GammixD10 CL16 3200 2x16 (32gb total)
Samsung 970 Pro 512 Win10 (newest FW on all my storage drives, I make sure/read to make sure best to use)
MX500 1tb Win7/junker
Logitech G500s/G105 Key/M
Samsung 144hz monitor
etc etc
All drivers are as up to date as I can seem to find (from Vendor or WHQL MSFT)
Driver for GPU however (Radeon 7870) I have found (limited experience) that Crimson etc for the most part..I h8...not any more stable than 3rd party stuff (with exception of Ryzen master apparently)
before am asked, yes I forced to use pci-e 3 over 4 and such things (did my homework with my medical issue self..not so easy anymore.
-------------------
basic issue is
see below
