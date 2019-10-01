help me pls troubleshoot Ryzen 3600 gaming edge x570 Thanks

the issue at hand



not 100% sure what to set to what (i.e like ProcODT which I have had limited success with in regards to stable for minutes if not hours of gaming time)



CPU wise, again not sure WHAT settings actually should be adjusted and what should be left alone

(do we all not love cryptic stuff that seems to not really care what we put)



DRAM .. forced setting to XMP (auto) or manual .. limited success though did notice very real snappy / sluggish difference

(which ofc compounding overall system stability/performance etc is very hard it seems ..

that is, one run, way above everyone else, day or w/e later do same thing, performance drop even below stock ratings ... the hell?





The way OS/BIOS is setup .. the only way i could actually get this thing to read from the M.2 over the mx500

(m.2 has Win10 on it, MX500 is Win7/junk)

is to set for the Legacy-UEFI but have to tab to other spot to click flag over

(not allow G.O.P but still read the parts ... I not sure what the frick lol)



Does not quite seem to matter what I do to find is unstable or not

it could be sound related as on MSI driver dl, the Realtek sound stuff says to use in WIN10 MUST go __here__





I am at a complete loss right now, do something, play game/watch shows for hours

come back later

She is even more finicky than I am (which is funny, but terrible)





all this being said.. the very first BIOS I had on this board as actually 2nd RTM from MSI

it worked ok, but was a bit stutter when game more than should have .. internet was issue at time as well .. grrrr



the 2nd BIOS I put on was from MSI driver repositery place, listed was the one that essentially led to the current 2 newest they have listed





unofficial one so far was the only one pretty much bulletproof, however, not know what voltages were etc



I did not want take chance fry this many thousand $ purchase so my thinking go "official" BIOS

no dice, as not stable (did they do ANY internal testing?





not stable to point where non official could run PROCodt @ 32-40-60 and it just boosted performance (and heat) but "official" if put anything less then 68.6 it pretty much crash out right when try to load bunch of things

(not at the same time, I am trying to troubleshoot as well) meaning, maybe it is try to load OR play a game sometimes it when close internet or music changes to next song etc



all kinds of strange, very Wyrd science going on with this, parts all (except for memory) seem to be working exact as should



(user error destabilize, not the parts as a few of have been used and tested prior)





set ram to recommend, try adjust from P0 to P2, change from auto to forced voltage / negative off set 1 or 2 click ... LLC auto or various selections of 1 through 10000 sort of speak

(what am able to do is set lower speed on memory (3k or less) which makes stable, but I not pay for faster to reduce it speeds just to make it work



Thread exception error not handled Ntfs.SYS (usually related to PROCodt gong from my interwebs hunts .. it did seem to influence stability, but not one offered kept stability boot after boot)



or



IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL



sometimes just instant power kill flash reboot (I know Intel shares similar design, it is intended to prevent system death(s)

(might have spike/surge etc)



a few times just give a complete blank win10 error BSOD screen (complete blank with just the static headers .. sometimes not even that

also few times where it simply decided to not respect the settings and would reboot itself before the check was finished ...



I have not memtest.ext (mainly as I not recall HOW to do so, and run through cmd.prompt am told "cannot do this"

(though can locate and target the memtest in question, it basically refuses to do so

(the memtest I know full well is user error on my part)



I suppose the thing that bugs me ths most is that at least one bios given/made by MSI for this board was/is?

able to run far higher speed (proper reported dividers) far tighter settings (limited benchmark runs show it does what should)



where the others are mix and match seemingly of what they will or CAN run (re: dividers/power setting)