help me pls troubleshoot Ryzen 3600 gaming edge x570 Thanks

if this is in WRONG place I apologize

as of late on best of days I hold together, most days end up getting confused etc
LOL.

I will edit/fill in blanks for the issue at hand on next post below this one

part in question

Win10 Pro x64

CPU- Ryzen 3600 cooler Deepcool Gammaxx 140 MX4 tim (cooling not issue)
GPU- MSI Radeon 7870 TFIII OC 2GD5 (not like full clocks with this driver so much)
gpu driver -- relive 17.1.1 (ukkk .. catalyst I was using forever superior for me, in all but 3 games and some emulators, thanks MSFT block things that work lol)

MSI x570 Gaming Edge WiFi (drivers up to date best I am able to get / tell, just released Ryzen power plan "crash" system almost outright .. must be conflict .. or not stable when tried to do so 3x few hours and settings difference)

Adata XPG GammixD10 CL16 3200 2x16 (32gb total)
Samsung 970 Pro 512 Win10 (newest FW on all my storage drives, I make sure/read to make sure best to use)
MX500 1tb Win7/junker
Logitech G500s/G105 Key/M
Samsung 144hz monitor

etc etc

All drivers are as up to date as I can seem to find (from Vendor or WHQL MSFT)

Driver for GPU however (Radeon 7870) I have found (limited experience) that Crimson etc for the most part..I h8...not any more stable than 3rd party stuff (with exception of Ryzen master apparently)

before am asked, yes I forced to use pci-e 3 over 4 and such things (did my homework with my medical issue self..not so easy anymore.

-------------------

basic issue is

see below
 
the issue at hand

--------------

not 100% sure what to set to what (i.e like ProcODT which I have had limited success with in regards to stable for minutes if not hours of gaming time)

CPU wise, again not sure WHAT settings actually should be adjusted and what should be left alone
(do we all not love cryptic stuff that seems to not really care what we put)

DRAM .. forced setting to XMP (auto) or manual .. limited success though did notice very real snappy / sluggish difference
(which ofc compounding overall system stability/performance etc is very hard it seems ..
that is, one run, way above everyone else, day or w/e later do same thing, performance drop even below stock ratings ... the hell?


------------------------

The way OS/BIOS is setup .. the only way i could actually get this thing to read from the M.2 over the mx500
(m.2 has Win10 on it, MX500 is Win7/junk)
is to set for the Legacy-UEFI but have to tab to other spot to click flag over
(not allow G.O.P but still read the parts ... I not sure what the frick lol)

Does not quite seem to matter what I do to find is unstable or not
it could be sound related as on MSI driver dl, the Realtek sound stuff says to use in WIN10 MUST go __here__


-----------------

I am at a complete loss right now, do something, play game/watch shows for hours
come back later
She is even more finicky than I am (which is funny, but terrible)


-------------------


all this being said.. the very first BIOS I had on this board as actually 2nd RTM from MSI
it worked ok, but was a bit stutter when game more than should have .. internet was issue at time as well .. grrrr

the 2nd BIOS I put on was from MSI driver repositery place, listed was the one that essentially led to the current 2 newest they have listed


unofficial one so far was the only one pretty much bulletproof, however, not know what voltages were etc

I did not want take chance fry this many thousand $ purchase so my thinking go "official" BIOS
no dice, as not stable (did they do ANY internal testing?


-------------

not stable to point where non official could run PROCodt @ 32-40-60 and it just boosted performance (and heat) but "official" if put anything less then 68.6 it pretty much crash out right when try to load bunch of things
(not at the same time, I am trying to troubleshoot as well) meaning, maybe it is try to load OR play a game sometimes it when close internet or music changes to next song etc

all kinds of strange, very Wyrd science going on with this, parts all (except for memory) seem to be working exact as should

(user error destabilize, not the parts as a few of have been used and tested prior)


---------------

set ram to recommend, try adjust from P0 to P2, change from auto to forced voltage / negative off set 1 or 2 click ... LLC auto or various selections of 1 through 10000 sort of speak
(what am able to do is set lower speed on memory (3k or less) which makes stable, but I not pay for faster to reduce it speeds just to make it work

-------------

Thread exception error not handled Ntfs.SYS (usually related to PROCodt gong from my interwebs hunts .. it did seem to influence stability, but not one offered kept stability boot after boot)

or

IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

sometimes just instant power kill flash reboot (I know Intel shares similar design, it is intended to prevent system death(s)
(might have spike/surge etc)

a few times just give a complete blank win10 error BSOD screen (complete blank with just the static headers .. sometimes not even that
also few times where it simply decided to not respect the settings and would reboot itself before the check was finished ...

------------------

I have not memtest.ext (mainly as I not recall HOW to do so, and run through cmd.prompt am told "cannot do this"
(though can locate and target the memtest in question, it basically refuses to do so
(the memtest I know full well is user error on my part)

-------------------

I suppose the thing that bugs me ths most is that at least one bios given/made by MSI for this board was/is?
able to run far higher speed (proper reported dividers) far tighter settings (limited benchmark runs show it does what should)

where the others are mix and match seemingly of what they will or CAN run (re: dividers/power setting)
 
srry if such not allowed, I did say before / that I intended to do exactly this.

I have to go back over my stuff many times sometimes over days this is the only way I have found works for me (living with instead of allowing it to win)

unfortunately this cause problems (put foot in places not belong not possible sorry everything)... I not wish my condition on anyone (to keep my private..private)

that is part of the reason I do such massive wordwalls / trail off topic T_T

--------------------

I can take screenshots and that type stuff, though getting them to link all nice and pretty like so many around here manages to do....beyond me....

------------

if a Ninja had the power to combine / edit for me, that would be epic, seeing as I lack the ability in more than one way lool
 
From what I can gather from your posts, your system is unstable crashing with BSOD or Thread exception error not handled Ntfs.SYS or IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

Sounds like memory instability, you could muck around with the settings but it might be easier to return the ram and get a different set.
 
My thinking exactly, but, when use the unofficial bios that led to the 2 current newest offerings (last I checked, direct from MSI)
I could go up to 3600 @ CL17 (shows as 18, but if set to 18 perform bit slower)

so, that part I cannot understand
official goes well beyond spec and performs as such with proper volts and such (rest of system plays happy)
official BIOS (so far as I have tried) baseline stable beyond 3033 (one notch above 3000)

doing so hit performance a chunk as feels more sluggish then my current (seems super stable and crazy fast ..
to point where loading/playing some games am able to actually outpace the game

ROFL I have not seen "overspeed" like such since Athlon and < 64 x2 days

but I suppose, that was all I was chasing really, actually functions
I am @

-------------------------------------

3000 mem lock FClk (so as close 1-1 from what BIOS says)

timing C15 (windows 16) 15-15-36(35 actual)1T Trc 54 TFAW if recall 34 after I has stabilized the 2966 setting (2933 maybe? lol)

1.26v (one notch above 1.25v)

LLC
5 for CPUNB
3 for CPU

negative offset - one notch
P0 adjust
enabled PBO
forced 150w PPW setting
(I know cooler/fans I have handle up to ~180w max + ? ..
not sure cooler can go beyond, DeepCool only rate I believe 135w)

knock on block of wood head ;d

Stable, quick, cool as a cucumber overall (till start playing games then all bet goes out window as room heats up over hour or 2

boot/shut sequence works proper (after have cycled proper as far windows / Bios is concerned

not sure why I cannot use current agesa version .. ahh well... it works, seems get near proper "dirty run" cpu-z

(consistent place above 3700x and 3600x in 12core thread run 7.92-8.68 Mt rating

I am not sure how to make CPU-Z use more threads as some of others tests were ran .. another mystery?

-------------------------------------------------

so 2933 @ 14-14(show 15 window)14-34-38 @ 1.26v almost bullet proof stable (so in effect acting like Bdie but over DR instead of SR.. best I can tell)
though 3k bit looser makes games / boot up /shut down perform better, i.e no hitching / struggle that I am able to tell
the 2933 w/e seems struggle a touch before / after it loads / unloads things

--------------------------------

I suppose at least, I did not hose my install, brick my parts, not have to chance flashback BIOS (huge chance brick ..
or that just some user error bad feedback (happens all the time)

----- to be continued later on

cheers all and may you keep walking in the Light
 
well now new issue, sound was working perfect for months and months, all of a sudden, no dice, right trashed sound .. I tried doing recovery (which did not work, kept fail on Edge something or other) to simply not working at all, even booting in safe mode try from there, not working.

sent MSI support mail, their response was the same old "try this, try that, update BIOS" etc. problem is OVERALL, using the described actions (get Nahimic 3, then do Realtek Audio driver) same issue, to no sound at all issue .. when was/am able to get sound, it is severely garbled and massive "soundwall" where cannot distinguish where sound is coming from (left or right) whereas prior to this taking place (not 2 full days ago) everything was perfectly fine.

internet search, no dice, using previous drivers I had set aside (that used to work just fine) same crud issue..that is, either not work at all, or soundwall.

cannot watch online video of any sort as voices are whisper quiet, but other sounds are MASSIVE.

youtube kind of works, but similar thing, voices are whispers others sounds are MASSIVE .. odd thing is, I can use my media player HC, it is loud but I adjust it down, I can play diablo 3 and it sounds PERFECT (best I can tell .. have not tried to play any since this happened)

perfect time for this to happen, cannot afford to replace, with Corona going on and where I live, I cannot at all easily go to "town" to ship off for RMA purposes (if MSI said this likely is the only option)

any idea?
 
