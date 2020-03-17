Help me pick out a 5600 XT card

So I'm finally building my new rig based on the ASUS ROG Strix-E with 3900X CPU and 32 GB of Crucial Ballistix RAM @ 3600. It's been so many years since I last bought a graphics card that my current system uses a GTX 660 .I am not a gamer, but I do a lot with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. With recent releases Adobe is adding new Lightroom features that benefit from a reasonably powerful GPU. So I settled on the 5600 XT for price and performance reasons. On Newegg or Amazon, there are all these different cards with only $10-20 difference in price. Would appreciate pointers on the differences between different brands and models.Can all 5600 XT cards do 14 GBPS?How do I find a card that is only 2 slots wide, and not 2.3 or something more?