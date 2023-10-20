Help me pick last few parts for this build.

Sparkynutz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2007
- Messages
- 155
Please help me pick remaining components.
Will be used for 3d modeling, Word processing, Web surfing. Not intended to game on much if at all besides an occasional older game like Warcraft 3.
~27" -32" monitor Prefer 2k
CPU Thinking i3 or i5 13400? or maybe new 14th gen?
Keyboard, mouse (prefer wired)
What's best cpu for efficient low power use and can be cooled easily if possible.
Thinking of using current video card to stay in budget if needed- MSI 1060 6gb,
Budget $600 total for cpu, gpu, monitor, keyboard mouse
or $500 and save up for new gpu next spring.
Current parts already ordered or on hand- https://pcpartpicker.com/list/jpJsh3
