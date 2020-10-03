Help me overclock my RAM? I clearly have no clue what I'm doing... (Ryzen 9 3900x)

I built this rig in February of this year and just recently realized that my memory was only running at 2133mhz, well below the advertised 3600mhz, and I'm aware that faster memory does have an impact on performance on this platform, which is why I opted for 3600mhz memory in the first place. Once I noticed the actual speeds I was running at, I tried using the built in XMP profile which shows all the correct specs for the RAM, and upon reboot, hear some clicks and lots of memory training (fans ramping up/down), only for it to default back to the SPD memory speeds once it posts.

So far, by adjusting the memory multiplier to 33 (everything else set to the default/auto), I'm able to get it up to 3333mhz but that's a hard limit. If I push it to up to 34 (for 3400mhz) it defaults back to the SPD speeds like I described when using the XMP profile. I've tried upping the voltage to see if that's causing the issue but it doesn't seem to have any affect on it which doesn't surprise me as the stock voltage of 1.2v seems enough for 3333mhz. I haven't overclocked anything on my PC's since the Q6600 days and having not followed it too closely over the past decade+, I realize how out of the loop I am.

I looked through the EFI to manually set all the memory specs myself to see if that will have an effect, but there are FAR too many variables in there that I have no idea what they're doing. Does anyone want to give me a hand attempting to get 3600mhz out of this RAM?

Ryzen 9 3900x
64GB G.Skill Ripjaws V (F4-3600C16Q-64GVKC)
Gigabyte x57 Aorus Elite
BeQuiet Blackrock 4
850w Corsair PSU
AMD Vega 64
 
Is your ram on the QVL?
Ryzen's memory controller is very picky. Someone with more ambition than I will likely look up your sticks and let you know what you should expect, but IIRC anything but samsung B die ram struggles to hit (or flat out fails) advertised overclock speeds. 3333mhz might be all you get.
If you have B-die chips, i would be surprised, they typically just hit speeds with XMP.

Oh, and dont be afraid to add a few mV... you'll need it to overclock.
 
My board is listed as compatible with the memory from the memory website, but not the other way around. However, I just assume that’s due to gigabyte not thoroughly testing every possible combination with their boards.


It seems odd to me that memory marketed as 3600mhz memory wouldn’t be able to reach 3600mhz, but like I said, I’ve really been out of the loop on all of this. If 3333 is all I can get out of it then it is what it is, but 3600 would be ideal.

Thats been a complaint since ryzen launched. Lots of chips cant hit their advertised overclock speeds. Much salt has been spread because of this.

Now the fact G.Skill has it on their webpage as supported, that sounds like an email to support to me. They might be able to help you out with what bios version you should use, etc...
or if you're feeling like it, RMA? maybe you just got a bad module?

Personally i'd try upping the voltage a bit and see where that gets you. When you're manually overclocking you often have to set the timings manually as well. Google should help you with what timings your ram will like best at a given clock speed, thats outside my area of expertise.

You might also be able to just add some voltage and then try to set XMP as well.
 
Thanks for the help. If I don’t get any results online I will contact g.skill support, that’s really good advice!

I also checked the gigabyte website again for QVL’s and it IS on there, but it only lists it as an 8GB stick, not 16GB... not sure if that matters at all
 
