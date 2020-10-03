Help me overclock my RAM? I clearly have no clue what I'm doing... (Ryzen 9 3900x)

Thats been a complaint since ryzen launched. Lots of chips cant hit their advertised overclock speeds. Much salt has been spread because of this.



Now the fact G.Skill has it on their webpage as supported, that sounds like an email to support to me. They might be able to help you out with what bios version you should use, etc...

or if you're feeling like it, RMA? maybe you just got a bad module?



Personally i'd try upping the voltage a bit and see where that gets you. When you're manually overclocking you often have to set the timings manually as well. Google should help you with what timings your ram will like best at a given clock speed, thats outside my area of expertise.



You might also be able to just add some voltage and then try to set XMP as well.