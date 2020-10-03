Help me overclock my RAM? I clearly have no clue what I'm doing... (Ryzen 9 3900x)

dr.stevil
dr.stevil
I built this rig in February of this year and just recently realized that my memory was only running at 2133mhz, well below the advertised 3600mhz, and I'm aware that faster memory does have an impact on performance on this platform, which is why I opted for 3600mhz memory in the first place. Once I noticed the actual speeds I was running at, I tried using the built in XMP profile which shows all the correct specs for the RAM, and upon reboot, hear some clicks and lots of memory training (fans ramping up/down), only for it to default back to the SPD memory speeds once it posts.
So far, by adjusting the memory multiplier to 33 (everything else set to the default/auto), I'm able to get it up to 3333mhz but that's a hard limit. If I push it to up to 34 (for 3400mhz) it defaults back to the SPD speeds like I described when using the XMP profile. I've tried upping the voltage to see if that's causing the issue but it doesn't seem to have any affect on it which doesn't surprise me as the stock voltage of 1.2v seems enough for 3333mhz. I haven't overclocked anything on my PC's since the Q6600 days and having not followed it too closely over the past decade+, I realize how out of the loop I am.
I looked through the EFI to manually set all the memory specs myself to see if that will have an effect, but there are FAR too many variables in there that I have no idea what they're doing. Does anyone want to give me a hand attempting to get 3600mhz out of this RAM?
Ryzen 9 3900x
64GB G.Skill Ripjaws V (F4-3600C16Q-64GVKC)
Gigabyte x57 Aorus Elite
BeQuiet Blackrock 4
850w Corsair PSU
AMD Vega 64
