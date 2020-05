Been waiting for this CPU for 6 months with mobo and ram at hand. Just need CPU now. I see people using 1.22v for 4.8Ghz. Also I know you have to set offset on avx instructions. I don't think I want to OC it initially when I get the CPU but do it later on. What would be a good vcore and offset for 4.8Ghz all core provided temps do not exceed 105c. Thanks