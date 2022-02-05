Help me organize / get my shiznit in gear - about 10 TB+ of data and growing

I have 2x new 14TB WD140EDGZ USB drives but no NAS yet

I have unlimited home backblaze plan and 2TB Dropbox

I have unlimited comcast gigabit (down) but its upload sucks ass at 40Mbps.

~10TB

24TB

i3 ivy bridge

Win10 pro on an SATA SSD

Areca ARC-1880I controller

8x Toshiba MD04ACA400 4TB drives

24 TB RAID6

I have a ton of TV shows, movies, pr0n, apps, games, iso's I use for projects, big mix of junk. Also family photos and important stuff.

Mostly just generically sharing this with SMB authentication (which is a PITA - I have a DC but I found for simple home stuff running everything on a domain can be more of a PITA than its worth, especially with alot of kids that need easy access with mobile devices)

A while ago the PSU died on this thing and my heart skipped a beat. Fortunately replacing it brought it back to life.

I feel like this thing is a ticking time bomb and I want a better solution.

For the really important stuff I back it up in multiple cloud locations. I dont back up movies etc because thats at least like 1/2 of it and a s-ton of data.

What would you do?

ALSO - after a hardware / backup plan is worked out I need to find a way to organize my videos. They are just generically shared. Its dumb.

Disclaimer: big readTLDR;I want the best way to safeguard 10TB+ of data between them.Environment: Typical geek household - I have a home network of various PCs and laptops and tons of all kinds of mobile junk.Currently file sharingof data from aRAID bare metal box running:Current situation:Moving forward:I just bought 2x 14 TB WD Easystores when they were on sale on BF for $200 each and Imhappy that I did. I havent tried to shuck them yet or anything.I have dumped the contents of the RAID box to one of these USB Easystores. Using about 9 of 13 TB on it. Its just 1 lump 13TB basic windows NTFS partition on USB 3 interface.I had an itchy trigger on one of those Synology DS220's that were on sale everywhere on BF but didnt bite AND NOW I REGRET it.Those deals seem to be GONE, cant find a good NAS on sale anywhere.I dont like the BM RAID box in that its big, semi loud, draws alot of power, RAID6 could obviously fail, etc etc.I have comcast 1gb down 40Mbps up unlimited. I would of course much prefer CCI or ATT fiber but neither is available in my area, this is the best I can get without going expensive business internet.Cloud: I have unlimited home backblaze plan and 2TB Dropbox. I use the dropboxfor documents and photos etc. I originally tried to backup media to backblaze from a win 2012 server setup and backblaze said yeah go f your self so I moved to Win10 pro. ATM I dont even use the backblaze because Im lazy and stuck at 40mbps up (and also basically Im an 1d10T). I tried uploading once a few years ago and just failed:So.Plex? Synology Media Server (if I had one)? Kodi? Something else? I have wireless mini Win10 boxesand theseon all 5 of my TVs. The integrated intel video obviously sucks but the i5 CPUs software decode h.265 without even blinking. Also would be nice to have a super easy way to stream to the ton of iphones/ipads in the house.Thank you kindly for reading and for any feedback!