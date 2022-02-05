Help me organize / get my shiznit in gear - about 10 TB+ of data and growing

hardware_failure
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,293
Disclaimer: big read
TLDR; I have 2x new 14TB WD140EDGZ USB drives but no NAS yet,I want the best way to safeguard 10TB+ of data between them. I have unlimited home backblaze plan and 2TB Dropbox. I have unlimited comcast gigabit (down) but its upload sucks ass at 40Mbps.
Environment: Typical geek household - I have a home network of various PCs and laptops and tons of all kinds of mobile junk.
Currently file sharing ~10TB of data from a 24TB RAID bare metal box running:
Current situation:
Moving forward:
I just bought 2x 14 TB WD Easystores when they were on sale on BF for $200 each and Im very happy that I did. I havent tried to shuck them yet or anything.
I have dumped the contents of the RAID box to one of these USB Easystores. Using about 9 of 13 TB on it. Its just 1 lump 13TB basic windows NTFS partition on USB 3 interface.
I had an itchy trigger on one of those Synology DS220's that were on sale everywhere on BF but didnt bite AND NOW I REGRET it. Those deals seem to be GONE, cant find a good NAS on sale anywhere.
I dont like the BM RAID box in that its big, semi loud, draws alot of power, RAID6 could obviously fail, etc etc.
I have comcast 1gb down 40Mbps up unlimited. I would of course much prefer CCI or ATT fiber but neither is available in my area, this is the best I can get without going expensive business internet.
Cloud: I have unlimited home backblaze plan and 2TB Dropbox. I use the dropbox alot for documents and photos etc. I originally tried to backup media to backblaze from a win 2012 server setup and backblaze said yeah go f your self so I moved to Win10 pro. ATM I dont even use the backblaze because Im lazy and stuck at 40mbps up (and also basically Im an 1d10T). I tried uploading once a few years ago and just failed:
So.
What would you do?
ALSO - after a hardware / backup plan is worked out I need to find a way to organize my videos. They are just generically shared. Its dumb.
Plex? Synology Media Server (if I had one)? Kodi? Something else? I have wireless mini Win10 boxesand theseon all 5 of my TVs. The integrated intel video obviously sucks but the i5 CPUs software decode h.265 without even blinking. Also would be nice to have a super easy way to stream to the ton of iphones/ipads in the house.
Thank you kindly for reading and for any feedback!
