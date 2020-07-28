Help me get the most out of my "V-Color" memory?

When I upgraded from my 7700K to my 3900X, I found out my old Corsair Dominator Platinum kit did not want to XMP with the new board. My brother gifted me some "V-Color" brand RAM, and while the XMP seems to apply, I'm not sure if it's a "good" kit of RAM. I don't know much about timings. The kit is listed at 3600MHz. I'm currently only running it in 2666, because I can't seem to get into my BIOS for the life of me...Here's a snip from CPU-Z. If I can get it to apply XMP again, are those good timings for a kit of this speed? Would it be worth it for me to attempt to manually tighten the timings or consider a RAM kit from another manufacturer?Thanks!