Help me find the best laptop for what I need.....

- Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:
$3-4k USD
- Are you open to refurbs/used?
NEW
- How would you prioritize form factor (ultrabook, 2-in-1, etc.), build quality, performance, and battery life?
#1 Build Quality, #2 Performance, #3 must get 8-10 hours battery life, be compact/Ultrabook
- How important is weight and thinness to you?
Light weight, thin is a plus. Don't want a 20lb brick.
- Do you have a preferred screen size? If indifferent, put N/A.
15-17" - 4k resolution is a plus, not interested in high refresh due to rarely gaming
- Are you doing any CAD/video editing/photo editing/gaming? List which programs/games you desire to run.
I am in IT, so I use my computers for a lot of heavy loads, this laptop needs to be able to handle everything. Video editing, photo editing, rarely gaming, but I might in the future, Virtual machines, etc.
- If you're gaming, do you have certain games you want to play? At what settings and FPS do you want?
COD, Battlefield, etc
- Any specific requirements such as good keyboard, reliable build quality, touch-screen, finger-print reader, optical drive or good input devices (keyboard/touchpad)?
Great keyboard and trackpad a must. I will mostly use it docked, but when on the go, it will need one. No optical needed.
- Leave any finishing thoughts here that you may feel are necessary and beneficial to the discussion.
A system that can do it all as a desktop replacement when docked, and on the go when I need it for 10 hours a day on battery taking notes, working on equipment, etc. I will be throwing everything at it, including Virtual machine loads, blu-ray ripping, photo and video editing, and so on. Would need to start with 32gb of memory.
- Ones I've considered: MacBook Pro 16" with 5600m card, i9, 32gb and 1-2tb of storage. I own a Android device for a phone, so I won't get the benefits as easy with that device on a Mac as I would with Windows. Some other laptops, Razer Advanced 15", XPS 15-17", HP Spectre X360 (I think is the name), Alienware laptop (newest 15"). A good video card will be a plus since I'll be running external monitors from the TB3 port.