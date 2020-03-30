Help me Find a Motherboard

I had planned to upgrade my desktop to a Ryzen 3600 with my tax return money. I had planned on purchasing the ASUS Prime X470 Pro, as it had all the features I wanted at a price I could live with. I get my tax return today, and low and behold, no body has stock of the motherboard I want. Getting "Discontinued" or "Out of Stock, no Backorder" messages from all the major vendors. otherwise I'm left with spending far more than the MB is worth and from unknown 3rd party sellers.



So I need some help finding a good replacement motherboard with the features I want.



Here's the features that sold me on the Asus motherboard:

Intel Ethernet

Realtek 1200/1220 audio

USB -C Gen 2 front header

Built-in M.2 heat spreader is nice, but not required



I'd like to find a board that cost close to the same retail price as the X470 Pro - $139. The closest I've found so far is in the $200+ range, and I'd like to avoid that.

Any advice?