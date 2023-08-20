Help me find a adventure mobile game that i can't remember the name of.

I don't remember how long ago this was,but me and my friend found an amazing mobile game that we played till death.It is very old now, that is if it still exists.Recently we talked about it and tried to find it,but we don't remember the name.However we do remember some of the details.So if you know a game like that please do share.-The game was from a top down perspective.-You can play with different characters that have different abilities and powers (Also upgrades).-I remeber from a character list a girl medic, knight, and a football(soccer)player.-It had multiple i guess worlds with different levels i think.-First world was a forest,in which you find first of few characters.It had ether zombies or goblins for the enemies (Something green),along side with some other ones.The boss was eather goblin or a zombie (again something green).-Second(I think) world was a dessert,with a gigant worm for a boss what could digg it self in and then pop out somewhere else.I think it had mumies for enemies.-Third(again I think) world was a...I don't know how to explain.It was like a cave.Dark, lava and skeletons for enemies.I don't remember the boss.If anyone knows a game like this please share info even if it's not right i would appreciate the help!