Help me decide on a new server this tax season!

So as tax season is here. I am looking at options for a new server to replace my HP.
a little info on my current vm server.
HP DL380 G6
2x Xeon X5650 cpus (Six cores each/12 w/ HT) (24 cores total)
32gb of ram
this is the 8x 2.5" drive version
In all, this is an OK server. it runs what I need, but my biggest mistake was not looking at how much 2.5" SAS drives cost.
I want bigger drives (Most of mine currently are 146gb 10k drives, I want 1-2TB drives.
I just am generally not super stoked about this machine anymore, but one of the things I like is its quiet. I hear my network switch more than I hear this server running.
So heres what Im needing guidance on. I want to beef up what Im doing. Im hoping to do a single server replacement that covers what im doing now, and has some expandability in the future.
Thinking at least as many CPu cores as I have now (Maybe more)
64gb of ram minimum
I want a server that can use 3.5" drives, at least 8 or more
Hopefully a 2-3U server at least (!u servers even when quiet those fans have a whine to them that is just annoying.)
I was kind of hoping to jump to Dell servers. Im just not sure what model is best for me. Someplace between R510 and R720
Saw a youtube video on an R510 that was a 12bay 3.5" version, I just cant find one for less than 1500. and honestly Id like that to be most of my budget for this, im ok spending a little more later to add drives.
I forgot to mention I would like to not be crazy power hungry, but Im realistic and I know im looking at enterprise gear here
