Help me decide on a new server this tax season!

So as tax season is here. I am looking at options for a new server to replace my HP.



a little info on my current vm server.



HP DL380 G6

2x Xeon X5650 cpus (Six cores each/12 w/ HT) (24 cores total)

32gb of ram

this is the 8x 2.5" drive version



In all, this is an OK server. it runs what I need, but my biggest mistake was not looking at how much 2.5" SAS drives cost.

I want bigger drives (Most of mine currently are 146gb 10k drives, I want 1-2TB drives.



I just am generally not super stoked about this machine anymore, but one of the things I like is its quiet. I hear my network switch more than I hear this server running.



So heres what Im needing guidance on. I want to beef up what Im doing. Im hoping to do a single server replacement that covers what im doing now, and has some expandability in the future.



Thinking at least as many CPu cores as I have now (Maybe more)

64gb of ram minimum

I want a server that can use 3.5" drives, at least 8 or more

Hopefully a 2-3U server at least (!u servers even when quiet those fans have a whine to them that is just annoying.)



I was kind of hoping to jump to Dell servers. Im just not sure what model is best for me. Someplace between R510 and R720



Saw a youtube video on an R510 that was a 12bay 3.5" version, I just cant find one for less than 1500. and honestly Id like that to be most of my budget for this, im ok spending a little more later to add drives.



I forgot to mention I would like to not be crazy power hungry, but Im realistic and I know im looking at enterprise gear here