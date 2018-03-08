Help me decide on a new server this tax season!

C

ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
1,480
So as tax season is here. I am looking at options for a new server to replace my HP.

a little info on my current vm server.

HP DL380 G6
2x Xeon X5650 cpus (Six cores each/12 w/ HT) (24 cores total)
32gb of ram
this is the 8x 2.5" drive version

In all, this is an OK server. it runs what I need, but my biggest mistake was not looking at how much 2.5" SAS drives cost.
I want bigger drives (Most of mine currently are 146gb 10k drives, I want 1-2TB drives.

I just am generally not super stoked about this machine anymore, but one of the things I like is its quiet. I hear my network switch more than I hear this server running.

So heres what Im needing guidance on. I want to beef up what Im doing. Im hoping to do a single server replacement that covers what im doing now, and has some expandability in the future.

Thinking at least as many CPu cores as I have now (Maybe more)
64gb of ram minimum
I want a server that can use 3.5" drives, at least 8 or more
Hopefully a 2-3U server at least (!u servers even when quiet those fans have a whine to them that is just annoying.)

I was kind of hoping to jump to Dell servers. Im just not sure what model is best for me. Someplace between R510 and R720

Saw a youtube video on an R510 that was a 12bay 3.5" version, I just cant find one for less than 1500. and honestly Id like that to be most of my budget for this, im ok spending a little more later to add drives.

I forgot to mention I would like to not be crazy power hungry, but Im realistic and I know im looking at enterprise gear here
 
C

ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
1,480
Also if anyone wants to throw in pictures, videos or information on what they use, that would be cool too.
 
D

DermicSavage

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2004
Messages
1,105
Cisco UCS C240 M3s are really cheap right now on ebay. Will get you up to Sandy/Ivy Bridge chips. The LFF drive variants are pricey though, but the SFF variant has 24 2.5" bays. If you're sticking to small 10K SAS drives, it may be better to get SSDs instead.

I have a DL380 G7 and have been dancing around the idea of getting two of the Ciscos to build a small storage spaces direct cluster.
 
C

ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
1,480
I dont want to keep doing 2.5" drives if I can help it, even SSD's get expensive when you need any real sizeable storage.
 
C

ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
1,480
Yeah id say 1500 is the most I want to be into this. but ifg Im going to hit that price right away I hope its full of drives already
 
tporter

tporter

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 7, 2013
Messages
84
R730 all the way. One of the quietest, power efficient servers and now is just about the time companies are replacing them to pick up cheap :)
 
