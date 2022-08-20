Help me decide: Asus 3080ti OC vs PowerColor 6900xt Ultimate (xtxh)?

Dreamerbydesign

Have a gift card balance I need to spend.

Assuming price is within $50 of each other, which card and why?

Asus 3080ti OC TUF or the PowerColor Red Devil 6900XT Ultimate?

The AMD is the xtxh variant.

12700k, 32gb ram, 1440p 165hz, 1300w Seasonic platinum psu.

I do not currently use ray tracing. Have some interest but most games I play I favor fps in. DLSS is nice, but FSR 2.0 seems competitive. So to me nvidia doesn’t have a slam dunk win.

NVenc? I do not stream and do not plan to. So the codec doesn’t sway me.

16 gb of slower gddr6 or 12gb of faster gddr6x? Logic tells me the faster ram and better bandwidth would be better if I’m keeping the card 2-3 years max. AMD used to throw much extra ram on cards that never got utilized because the ram was too slow to begin with. I don’t know if that is the case tho anymore.

I’ve heard and read nightmares about amd drivers, but hey that is Reddit. Maybe the drivers are on par with nvidia now?

Normally I’d jump in the nvidia card but I’m trying to give the red team a chance in my head

All that said if these were affordable and damn near the same price which would you take?

Oh if anyone asks 95% gaming. Some photoshop, some 4K video rendering from my drone. Consider almost all newer titles and I have a backlog of plenty of games on the older side.
 
MrC4

With only a mild interest in ray tracing, I would go with the 6900xt. My 6900xt is a fps brute with my 5760×1080 setup.
 
owcraftsman

owcraftsman

If within $50 3080Ti is a no brainier. 26% higher effective speed 20% higher avg FPS ranked 2nd overall vs 7th for the 6900xt. I want to love AMD because I hate the games NVIDIA plays so no fan boy here but the fact remains driver support is also better with the green team.
 
RazorWind

I would think it depends on exactly which games you play. Some games run better on AMD, and some run better on Nvidia, and some about the same.

I have a 6900XT (fancy Power Color variety), and it works well enough in general terms that I don't think most people would complain about it. It's significantly slower at the one game I actually play the most though, so I've been thinking about switching to a 3080 Ti, now that prices have come back down into the realm of "maybe reasonable." The drivers for the 6900XT seem fine, and the card itself seems to be well made. It's just that the one game I actually need a card this fast for doesn't happen to like it.

So, it really depends on the games you play or work you do, but I'd probably go with nvidia.
 
