Help me decide: 28" 4k 60hz IPS or 35" 110hz Ultrawide VA

The wife has been on my case to clear out one of my two monitors, and I've decided to concede (...as is tradition). These two displays are apples and oranges, each with their own pros and cons -- the reason I've held onto both and am finding it difficult deciding. Both are in excellent condition, about as good examples you can find for these models e.g. backlight uniformity, no dead pixels. I'll use this monitor both for gaming (AC: Valhalla, Control, some RTS), and for work (JAVA, Python, InDesign prototyping, standard Office stuff). The two contenders:A solid "budget" 4k IPS 60hz display. Color accuracy is very good (although still not true 10-bit). I do appreciate the higher DPI over the ultrawide (especially with text clarity), but it's not overrulingly better. Has HDR 10 capability, but it's not that impressive as one would expect at this level of monitor.A bit older than the Asus TUF, but its panel was top-of-the-line when released in 2018 (it's basically the freesync/G-sync compatible version of the x35p Predator without the fancy gaming stand). Color accuracy is decent after calibration, but a step down from the IPS (expectedly as it's a VA panel). Viewing angles good for a VA, but not as good as the Asus. The extra refresh (110hz vs 60hz) is noticeable over the Asus, and the black levels slightly better (again... VA panel). There is a bit of ghosting in games, but as VAs go, it's not bad at all. The Ultrawide format is quite immersive in games, preferred to standard widescreen.Which would you choose?