Help me cool a video card from the rear

So I have a Dell optiplex 3060 SFF. I managed to get a GTX 750ti low profile in it but I had to rip the fans off to get it to fit - and it just barely does!Anyway as one can imagine it gets really hot. I was thinking I could cool it from the rear blowing thu the heatsink. There are a few challenges tho. 1) The space is cramped and awkward. 2) as far as I can see on the MB there are no fan headers. I have 3" in height to work with. I do have sata power to a SSD and a y splitter handy, so I do have sata power I can use. See pics below:Anyone have any ideas of what model of fan I can use for this (and how to power it with sata?)Thanks so much for any ideas/feedback.