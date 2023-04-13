Help me cool a video card from the rear

So I have a Dell optiplex 3060 SFF. I managed to get a GTX 750ti low profile in it but I had to rip the fans off to get it to fit - and it just barely does!

Anyway as one can imagine it gets really hot. I was thinking I could cool it from the rear blowing thu the heatsink. There are a few challenges tho. 1) The space is cramped and awkward. 2) as far as I can see on the MB there are no fan headers. I have 3" in height to work with. I do have sata power to a SSD and a y splitter handy, so I do have sata power I can use. See pics below:
s-l1600.jpg

750ti_3in.png


Anyone have any ideas of what model of fan I can use for this (and how to power it with sata?)

Thanks so much for any ideas/feedback.
 
Okay thanks those are some great ideas - tho Im not sure I follow 100%. Not sure why I would need the fan controller or the 4pin fan hub. However I actually happen to have spare 4pin fan hubs on hand.
I REALLY like that fan (NF-A4x20) and its only 15$ on Amazon, that fan looks perfect. Also I really like the idea of this cable with the controller:
sata_fan.png


Im wondering if there is a way to get just a cable like this and the fan and would that work?

Thanks for the reply...
 
