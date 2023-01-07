Help Me Choose a Lenovo Laptop

Intel i7-1260p

16GB DDR5 4800Mhz

Iris Xe integrated graphics

1TB SSD

14" IPS touchscreen (2880*1800)

61wh battery

AMD Ryzen 6900HS

32GB DDR5 6400Mhz

NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB DDR6)

1TB SSD

14.5" IPS touchscreen (3072*1920)

70wh battery

Hi! I'm finally looking to replace my 7 year old Dell laptop and narrowed it down to these two refurbished Lenovo models. The Pro X is $200 more but that's not a factor as I will be using this machine for several years.I will mainly be using this machine for office work (web browsing, office, videos), some occasional photoshop, and rarely very light gaming. I rarely play games nowadays (maybe one or twice a year) and it's usually light indie games so nothing too powerful.Is the first Slim laptop "good enough"?Will I notice a big difference from the additional 16GB of RAM and dedicated video card if I'm not gaming?($700)($900)Thanks in advance!