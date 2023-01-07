Help Me Choose a Lenovo Laptop

Which do you suggest?

  • Lenovo Slim 7 (Intel)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (AMD)

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
P

Pc_guy7

n00b
Joined
Jan 6, 2023
Messages
1
Hi! I'm finally looking to replace my 7 year old Dell laptop and narrowed it down to these two refurbished Lenovo models. The Pro X is $200 more but that's not a factor as I will be using this machine for several years.

I will mainly be using this machine for office work (web browsing, office, videos), some occasional photoshop, and rarely very light gaming. I rarely play games nowadays (maybe one or twice a year) and it's usually light indie games so nothing too powerful.

Is the first Slim laptop "good enough"?
Will I notice a big difference from the additional 16GB of RAM and dedicated video card if I'm not gaming?

Lenovo Slim 7 ($700)
  • Intel i7-1260p
  • 16GB DDR5 4800Mhz
  • Iris Xe integrated graphics
  • 1TB SSD
  • 14" IPS touchscreen (2880*1800)
  • 61wh battery

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X ($900)
  • AMD Ryzen 6900HS
  • 32GB DDR5 6400Mhz
  • NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB DDR6)
  • 1TB SSD
  • 14.5" IPS touchscreen (3072*1920)
  • 70wh battery

Thanks in advance!
 
Last edited:
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,668
I have Iris Xe in my laptop and I was surprised at how well it games. Much better than the old style integrated.
 
