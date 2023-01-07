Help Me Choose a Lenovo Laptop

Hi! I'm finally looking to replace my 7 year old Dell laptop and narrowed it down to these two refurbished Lenovo models. The Pro X is $200 more but that's not a factor as I will be using this machine for several years.
Lenovo Slim 7 ($700)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X ($900)
I will mainly be using this machine for office work (web browsing, office, videos), some occasional photoshop, and rarely very light gaming. I rarely play games nowadays (maybe one or twice a year) and it's usually light indie games so nothing too powerful.
Is the first Slim laptop "good enough"?
Will I notice a big difference from the additional 16GB of RAM and dedicated video card if I'm not gaming?
Lenovo Slim 7 ($700)
- Intel i7-1260p
- 16GB DDR5 4800Mhz
- Iris Xe integrated graphics
- 1TB SSD
- 14" IPS touchscreen (2880*1800)
- 61wh battery
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X ($900)
- AMD Ryzen 6900HS
- 32GB DDR5 6400Mhz
- NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB DDR6)
- 1TB SSD
- 14.5" IPS touchscreen (3072*1920)
- 70wh battery
Thanks in advance!
