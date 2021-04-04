Help me build my new rig... yet again.

Intel Core i7-10700KF 3.8 GHz 8-Core Processor $299.99 from the Egg.​

ARCTIC Alpine 12 LP CPU Cooler $ 9.99 from Amazon​

ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Mini ITX LGA1200 Motherboard $229.99 from Amazon​

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 16 GB (1 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory $74.99 at the egg. ( This is the one I am a bit confused with, it did not give me any compatibility issues in pc parts builder I am using but it is NOT listed in the ASRock compatible RAM. I could go with a 2x8 GBs as well, and I do believe that going with 32 GBS is over kill ).​

EVGA SuperNOVA GA 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply $ 69.99 from the Egg.​

It is that time again and I feel lucky this one lasted me more than 5 years (almost 8 to be exact). I have a budget of 800 bucks and I really don't want to go over it. I know this is by far the worse time to be building a new rig but so be it, mine has started acting up, I have freezes and locks on some of the games I play so I have to pull the pin sooner rather than later when it decides to call it quits.My rig is on my signature and this (below) is what I am thinking on going with. I am not a professional gamer nor I do a lot of PvP, mostly solo and the sporadic Co-Op with some friends. I only like shooters (CoD, Ghost Recon, Far Cry). The rest of the stuff I am going to reutilize from this old one and perhaps upgrade in a few months.I have also chosen a Mid Tower Case with 2 120mm fans ($45.00) + Asus Optical drive ($17.98).Any help and/or suggestion would be greatly appreciated and I sure hope I am not breaking any rules as I have not been here in a long while. My apologies if I do.