Help me build/buy a system for 4K video and photo editing.

I’ve been out of the PC hardware scene for several years now. Funny how having kids can make that happen.



I’m trying to make some side money with my DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone and will need a computer able to edit 4K video (up to 60 fps if that matters) and high resolution photos in RAW format.



I’ll likely be using Lightroom and premier pro for editing.



This is not a career per se, I’m trying to replace the part time income I’ll be giving up due to a promotion in a few months. I’m talking about enough work to replace or maybe exceed $1100/month.



With the above workload in mind, I don’t see myself needing to process multiple videos simultaneously.



What research I’ve been able to do indicates i7 or AMD equivalent, 32GB RAM, probably a 1TB SSD with a traditional HDD for bulk storage. Power supply and chassis I can figure out on my own. GPU is where I’m really hung up. I have no idea what’s what anymore, and current prices on GPU’s initially had me planning a bank robbery to fund the damn thing, before I remembered how much I like not being in prison.



I also have no clue on the motherboard since I’m out of the loop on current chipsets, RAM speeds, etc.



I’ve seen indications that I could get away with an i5/AMD equivalent CPU. I know I really can’t budge on 32GB of RAM.



I’m trying not to break the bank on this and would like to spend in the ballpark of $1500 with monitor. I’ve got peripherals covered already.



Any input would be great, thanks in advance.