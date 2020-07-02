Help - looking for router / swich suggestions for hotel

I've moved to Austin TX from NJ for work. I'm currently in an extended stay hotel that has a pretty tame wifi.

The ethernet port on the wall does not work, so I unplugged the hotel TV from its ethernet port and plugged in my own desktop (which I lugged all the way from NJ). The speeds aren't bad - 120 down and 30 up, vs 7 down and 3 up for the wirelesss.

The issue is that 1) the TV does not work without ethernet and 2) I'm currently swapping the ethernet cable back and forth between my desktop and the company supplied laptop, depending on what I need to do. I'll be here for at least another few weeks until I find an apartment.

I'd like to add a multiport router (or perhaps even just a multiport switch?) so that I can have wired connections for 1) the TV, 2) the desktop and 3) the laptop

Any suggestions?

PS - finally got to experience a Fry's in person!
 
I'm surprised that works, normally a hotel would have port-security enabled on the hardwired connections so when you plugged in your laptop it would(should) have shut down that port. A simple cheap unmanaged switch would probably work just fine, really no need for a router.. you can get them at frys sometimes as cheap as $18 personally wouldn't spend any more than $60 on one.
 
