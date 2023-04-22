Help improve Windows subpixel text rendering for QD-OLED/WOLED monitors by supporting "ClearType 2" PowerToys project

There are two major ways to prompt Microsoft to improve subpixel text rendering on OLED monitors in Windows to eliminate chromatic aberration (text fringing) and improve sharpness.

#1 Please support ClearType 2 GitHub. It is being spearheaded by BlurBusters founder and has a concurrent input from MacType. The best way to support this on GitHub is to provide feedback when it's requested and to upvote the most contributory comments. Non-contributory comments will only confuse the project as that post will be reviewed by software developers.

#2 Please search for the various complaints in Windows Feedback Hub app and upvote/comment. There is a list of these complaints in the GitHub post.
 
