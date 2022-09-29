Help identifying component on EVGA rtx 2070 Black

Can someone help me identify this component circled in red. I was given this graphics card and in shipping couple of the components got dislodged because it was shipped with an aftermarket back plate that had magnets that stuck to the screws. So during shipping it dislodged a few of the components but i was able find all of them. they all look in good condition except for the one circled in red. three of its legs got damaged. the only thing i could find on that chip was the word "MAx". there is another similar one on the bottom right of the card numbered Q529. Does anyone know what this component is?