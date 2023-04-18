Help, I can't figure out why its doing this

I started playing Mechwarrior 5 again, having a fun time except I get this stupid pattern on the textures unless I turn DLSS ON. I'm 99.9% sure it is an Nvidia problem, because playing it on my other rig with 6900XT it looks perfectly normal.Does anyone know what causes this? Its UE4, and I've read it has something to do with AO, but I've even edited the config files to shut it off and it doesn't change.Here you can see on the left what it looks like, and on the right DLSS quality somewhat corrects it. I've tried literally every setting in the game and can't get it to change.