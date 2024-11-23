Help! Heatsink for Samsung 990 Pro 4TB?

My inland premium nvme 2tb (with add on heatsink) is failing as we speak and I'm looking to buy the samsung 990 pro 4TB nvme. I've only had the inland for four years (bought used from another [H] member), so I'm hoping to not have a repeat and just want to make the best choice.
Can buy the 990 pro for $310 with heatsink or $270 w/o the heatsink. My Asus Z390A does have an m.2 slot w/ a heatsink but last I remember the slot wasn't working, but it's been years (image of mobo below). I'm worried to move things around as I'm currently backing everything up for a clean install with the new drive.
Anyone have thoughts on whether I should buy the 990 w/ heatsink or not? I'm also torn because I feel there's still a bit of room for the price to go down $20-$30, but this is urgent and I don't want to mess around.
Appreciate all thoughts/suggestions/wise words/tell me to man up.
