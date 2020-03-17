Help for setting up PC for single sided defaness - change speaker from right to left?

I have single sided deafness and can only hear though my left ear. I also have a BAHA (hone anchored hearing aid) on my deaf side.

I find hearing much easier to hear when there is just one source of sound.



I have a PC with a set of (Creative Inspire T10 Multimedia) Speakers. But I only have one speaker, (the powered one) and recycled the other speaker as I didn't need it. This speaker is positioned on my left so I can hear it, even though it's officially a Right speaker.



I have Mono set in windows 10 and in the Realtek HD audio manager I had the main volume set all the way to the Right, so this speaker was at its loudest.



This set up worked very well for me.



I have recently had to get a headset with a mic for working at home (Beexcellent Gaming Headset). When I put this on with the current set up I heard nothing as all the sound is coming out in the right, to my deaf ear.

If I change the volume to the left, the headset works well but the speaker doesn't play anything (or v quiet).



So the obvious setting is to leave the volume in the middle. when I do this the volume isn't quite loud enough for me for either headset of speaker.



so my questions...



- is there a way to make the PC think that the lone right speaker is actually a left, so I can share setting with the headset. ( of the headset think it's right to left, though it has a mic so can't physically turn round)



if not



- is there a set of PC speakers anyone knows of that has the powered speaker as the left, to purchase instead of my speaker?



or otherwise I'm open to any suggestions to change my set up so I can quickly move between the two outputs.