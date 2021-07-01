Help for custom loop 6900XT, 8600k and Corsair 5000D

Hi experts, after hesitating between Air / AIO / custom loop, I decided to go once again to full loop
I currently have a nice little mini ITX WC config with an 8600k@5.2Ghz and a 2080ti:
I just bought a 6900XT and a Corsair 5000D Airflow mid-tower, full loop. The goal being to have a silent config, I don't want a plane fan next to me. The 6900xt will be WC and potentially UV.
I just tested the AIO 420mm and it does not fit , so it will be 360 radiators maximum :
I propose this loop:
I had several questions for you before continuing:
1- is it useful to have 3 radiators there or 2 are enough? or is it counterproductive and it is better to put fans free of passage, for example rad at the top and on the side, fans free in front?
2- the top radiator is max 30mm, I will take the same 3 I think, what type of fans is suitable?
3- I currently have Noctua AF14 2000rpm, which are very good but very expensive. I'm going to go on 120mm fans but the Noctua are at 28 €, as I need at least 10, it will start to cost severely. Advice on efficient fans for my radiators ? I saw the Artic P12 PWM which looks ok?
4- I had put white EK liquid in my config, after 2 weeks the liquid became transparent, with deposits of white ... great. I will surely stay on transparent liquid, what advice do you recommend? just distilled water?
5- how to clean my current radiators / WB? especially the one of the GPU which is really white and dirty?
6- any other useful advice
Thanks a lot for your help.
Durei
