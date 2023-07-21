Help Finding Older Version of Cisco Lab Manuals for CCNP IP Switch, IP Route, and TShoot than Version 6 or 7 and definitly the latest being version 8

I need help finding an older versions of Cisco's Lab Manual for CCNP IP Route, CCNP IP Switch, and Tshoot than version 6 or 7 and definitely version 8 being the latest because the University that I am trying to go back to was still expecting students to use the older 12.2.25 IP Base version of iOS for it's 1901 routers, 3560, and 3560v2 switches, which I just couldn't get the commands from even version 6 of the lab manual to work even if I used the full commands instead of shortened commands as it might have something to do with version 6 of IP Route, IP Switch, and Tshoot being written for at least IOS version 12.2.46 SE IP Services or Lan Base for IP Switch if not IP Route and Tshoot. As for version 7 of the Lab Manual written for IP Route that would be IOS version 15.4 IP Base, for IP Switch it would be 15.0.2 SE6 IP Service for the distribution layer as well as Lan Base for the Access Layer, and TShoot is probably just the requirements for Version 7 of IP Route and IP Switch combined. I know this goes way back, but if Version 5 of Cisco's lab manuals doesn't cover IOS 12.2.25 IP Base then what does and where can I find it because my browser makes me almost infinitely scroll now until it says click to show more, which doesn't work though regardless if I only have 16 GB of ECC Memory in my Mac Pro 2012 that can support up to 128 GB of ECC memory according to Sisoft Sandra in the Windows 7 side of the Windows partition I had on the original 1 TB hard drive that came with the computer and if it actually can support up to 192 GB of ECC memory according to a third party Mac Support sight that I can't remember the name of. The only other thing that helped was that the instructors gave command references during the skill final and one of my fellow students gave me a link to the master syllabus for CCNP IP Route, but not the master syllabus for CCNP IP Switch and CCNP TShoot that I still need.