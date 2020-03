Help deciding which video card to get for my Mac Pro 2012 to gain Metal Support to Upgrade to Mojave

Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5 on Newegg for $179, which is a really good deal for making it possible to ugrade to Mojave:



Make sure that your graphics card works with Mojave

Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple () menu > System Information. In the sidebar, select Graphics/Displays. If your graphics card is compatible, you see "Supported" next to the Metal entry. You can also note the name of your graphics card and see if it's in the list below.

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 560 128-bit 4GB GDRR5

SAPPHIRE Radeon PULSE RX 580 8GB GDDR5

SAPPHIRE Radeon HD 7950 Mac Edition

NVIDIA Quadro K5000 for Mac

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 Mac Edition

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100

AMD Radeon Frontier Edition

I need help deciding which video card to get for my Mac Pro 2012, so that my Mac Pro 2012 will be able to support the Metal Graphics API to allow it to upgrade to Mojave.Here are the choices:This is the Radeon Pro WX7100 that has 8GB of video ram and is single din on Newegg for $499:andHere is the same Radeon Pro WX7100 from dells website for $399:Here is the Sapphire Radeon 7970 HD officially for Mac with 3 GB of video ram on Newegg, but it's out of stock now:Here's the Nvidia Quadro K5000 for $599 used on Newegg, but I don't how it supports metal and I don't if it's also compatible with the thunderbolt card from HP that I also want to get to add thunderbolt 2.0 support to my Mac Pro 2012 because I don't if the Mac Pro 2012 supports the HP Thunderbolt 2.0 card and I don't know if it will work with the Quadro K5000 officially for Mac either:The same goes for the Nvidia Quadro K4000 in the link below too as with the Quadro K5000 considering I don't how it supports metal and I don't if it's also compatible with the thunderbolt card from HP that I also want to get to add thunderbolt 2.0 support to my Mac Pro 2012 because I don't if the Mac Pro 2012 supports the HP Thunderbolt 2.0 card and I don't know if it will work with the Quadro K4000 officially for Mac either. Also I don't know if the Nvidia Quadro is compatable with Metal because Apple doesn't mention it in their knowledge base about Metal Support for Mac OS X Mojave, but this card might support the thunderbolt card from HP if the thunderbolt card from HP supports Mac in order to add thunderbolt support to my Mac Pro 2012:Then there's this card the AMD Radeon Pro WX9100 for about $1500 that should definitely support metal:Then there this card theApple's knowledge base is as follows:and here are the list of compatible video cards, but some of them cannot be found in stock if at all anymore:Next, check to see if the graphics card in your Mac Pro is compatible. You can use System Information to find out which graphics card your Mac has:These specific third-party graphics cards are Metal-capable and compatible with macOS Mojave on Mac Pro (Mid 2010) and Mac Pro (Mid 2012):Some other third-party graphics cards* based on the following AMD GPU families might also be compatible with macOS Mojave on Mac Pro (Mid 2010) and Mac Pro (Mid 2012):If the graphics card in your Mac Pro isn't listed above, you need to install one that's compatible with macOS Mojave. If you need additional help, contact Apple Support * Third-party graphics cards vary, so you should check with the vendor of your specific graphics card for compatibility details.Which card should I get though?