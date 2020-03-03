Help deciding which video card to get for my Mac Pro 2012 to gain Metal Support to Upgrade to Mojave

scharfshutze009
I need help deciding which video card to get for my Mac Pro 2012, so that my Mac Pro 2012 will be able to support the Metal Graphics API to allow it to upgrade to Mojave.
Here are the choices:
This is the Radeon Pro WX7100 that has 8GB of video ram and is single din on Newegg for $499:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-100-505826/p/N82E16814105069?&quicklink=true
and
Here is the same Radeon Pro WX7100 from dells website for $399:
https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/shop/accessories/apd/490-bdrl?gacd=9646510-1028-5761040-0-0&dgc=st&gclsrc=aw.ds&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhsajh7br5wIV0MDACh2ypgH7EAAYASAAEgKb8PD_BwE
Here is the Sapphire Radeon 7970 HD officially for Mac with 3 GB of video ram on Newegg, but it's out of stock now:
https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-hd-7950-100352mac/p/N82E16814202027?Description=SAPPHIRE Radeon HD 7950 Mac Edition&cm_re=SAPPHIRE_Radeon_HD_7950_Mac_Edition-_-9SIAFVFB3S1579-_-Product&quicklink=true
Here's the Nvidia Quadro K5000 for $599 used on Newegg, but I don't how it supports metal and I don't if it's also compatible with the thunderbolt card from HP that I also want to get to add thunderbolt 2.0 support to my Mac Pro 2012 because I don't if the Mac Pro 2012 supports the HP Thunderbolt 2.0 card and I don't know if it will work with the Quadro K5000 officially for Mac either:
https://www.newegg.com/nvidia-vcqk5000mac-pb/p/N82E16814133486?Description=PNY Quadro K5000 for Mac&cm_re=PNY_Quadro_K5000_for_Mac-_-9SIAE8D6HM9910-_-Product&quicklink=true
The same goes for the Nvidia Quadro K4000 in the link below too as with the Quadro K5000 considering I don't how it supports metal and I don't if it's also compatible with the thunderbolt card from HP that I also want to get to add thunderbolt 2.0 support to my Mac Pro 2012 because I don't if the Mac Pro 2012 supports the HP Thunderbolt 2.0 card and I don't know if it will work with the Quadro K4000 officially for Mac either. Also I don't know if the Nvidia Quadro is compatable with Metal because Apple doesn't mention it in their knowledge base about Metal Support for Mac OS X Mojave, but this card might support the thunderbolt card from HP if the thunderbolt card from HP supports Mac in order to add thunderbolt support to my Mac Pro 2012:
https://www.newegg.com/pny-vcq4000mac-pb/p/N82E16814133367?Description=Nvidia Quadro K4000 for Mac&cm_re=Nvidia_Quadro_K4000_for_Mac-_-9SIAE8D7F10124-_-Product&quicklink=true
Then there's this card the AMD Radeon Pro WX9100 for about $1500 that should definitely support metal:
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Radeon-9100-Graphic-Card/dp/B076CWK6ZF/ref=pd_sbs_147_t_1/138-0873607-1433456?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B076CWK6ZF&pd_rd_r=681ea96f-59e8-410f-8a69-c2cf8099f14b&pd_rd_w=cEZQ3&pd_rd_wg=4zM5T&pf_rd_p=5cfcfe89-300f-47d2-b1ad-a4e27203a02a&pf_rd_r=8EQ2318FNCAVMC6YXP37&psc=1&refRID=8EQ2318FNCAVMC6YXP37
Then there this card the Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5 on Newegg for $179, which is a really good deal for making it possible to ugrade to Mojave:
https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-rx-580-100411p8gocl/p/N82E16814202278?Description=SAPPHIRE Radeon PULSE RX 580 8GB GDDR5&cm_re=SAPPHIRE_Radeon_PULSE_RX_580_8GB_GDDR5-_-14-202-278-_-Product&quicklink=true
I'm surprised that this AMD Radeon Pro WX2100 isn't on the list from apple to unless there's something I'm not seeing:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-100-506001/p/N82E16814105071
Apple's knowledge base is as follows:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208898
and here are the list of compatible video cards, but some of them cannot be found in stock if at all anymore:
Make sure that your graphics card works with Mojave
Next, check to see if the graphics card in your Mac Pro is compatible. You can use System Information to find out which graphics card your Mac has:
* Third-party graphics cards vary, so you should check with the vendor of your specific graphics card for compatibility details.
Which card should I get though?
